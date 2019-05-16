JinkoSolar Officially Launches New Bifacial Module with New Transparent DuPont Backsheet at Intersolar Europe 2019

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, officially launched the latest addition to the Company's range of premium Cheetah products, the "Swan" bifacial module with new DuPont Clear DuPont™ Tedlar®-based backsheet on May 15th at Intersolar Europe 2019. The global launch was done in collaboration with DuPont and PV Magazine.



The Swan module represents the next iterative development in bifacial power generation as it gradually becomes a mainstream technology. By combining high-efficiency mono PERC Cheetah bifacial cells and clear DuPont™ Tedlar® film for backsheets, Swan modules can achieve power output of up to 400W on the front side and up to 20% energy gain from the rear side. Leveraging the transparent backsheet, Swan bifacial panels can produce the same power output levels and rear-side energy gain as dual-glass bifacial modules, weigh less, are easier to install and include a 30-year power warranty. In addition, they can generate more BOS cost savings due to their lower weight and decreased cost of installation and mounting which helps them generate higher IRR and lower LCOE for bifacial module PV projects."JinkoSolar and DuPont share a common philosophy of excellence, quality and innovation, and strive to promote the continuous improvement of solar panel power output and durability," said Frank Niendorf, General Manager Europe, JinkoSolar. "We look forward to further diversifying our global product portfolio by including a new bifacial module with DuPont's Clear DuPont™ Tedlar® film. By this we will offer another competitive value proposition with long-term field-proven performance, research and innovation capabilities to our customers worldwide. We are honored to be able to further promote the sustainable development in the solar industry together with a reliable partner like DuPont."Commenting on the new product launch, Eric Wang, Global Business Director, DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions said: "We are proud to count as a strategic partner to JinkoSolar, the world's leading module manufacturer. By providing solar material innovation based on more than 35 years of unrivalled field-proven performance and reliability, we continue to lower the overall LCOE of solar systems, whilst helping to extend the expected lifetime to 30 or more years."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the world's largest and foremost solar module manufacturers. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.7 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 10.8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2018.JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.