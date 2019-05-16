Samsung SDI Introduces New ESS Products at ‘ees Europe 2019’

Samsung SDI (KRX:006400) launched a variety of products including high-capacity ESS (Energy Storage System) to strengthen its position in the market.



More Headlines Articles

The company showcased the latest ESS technologies at ‘ees (electrical energy storage) Europe 2019' held in Munich, Germany for three days from May 15th, under the slogan "Energy for the Next" which means preparing the next generation of ESS.The ees Europe 2019, which welcomes more than 1,100 ESS companies from 150+ countries, is one of the biggest ESS exhibition in the world. This year, Samsung SDI participated in ees Europe for the sixth time.The company exhibited its new ESS product E3, an ESS model with energy density enhanced by 20% compared to the previous model. High energy density can achieve space-efficiency because it enables even small-sized ESS to contain a large amount of energy. Designed for utility and commercial, the model can be widely used to supplement uneven energy production of some renewable energy such as solar and wind power or to store cheap, off-peak electricity for peak hours at commercial ESS facilities.E3's greatly enhanced energy density is made possible by high energy density cell technology. Samsung SDI improved E3's energy density through the innovation of internal materials without changing the size of embedded battery cells. The design of the rack and module were also optimized to enhance energy density further while maintaining product size. With its higher capacity in the same size as the previous product, it is regarded as an evolved product due to its increased availability and cost-effectiveness in terms of installation and maintenance.This year, Samsung SDI attracted attention with its further improved safety design technology. The company demonstrated its unrivaled safety design capability by meeting the industry's first ESS fire-resistance test standard from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global safety certification company. With this technology, Samsung SDI is set to be a leading company for much safer ESS.On top of that, Samsung SDI drew favorable responses from customers while showcasing full ESS product lineup that reflects customer's needs, such as 100Ah cells for ESS and high voltage ESS modules for home."We are constantly upgrading our products based on the distinguished technologies," said Jeongwook Kim, Executive Vice President and head of Samsung SDI Strategic Marketing Office. "We will take the lead on the market with improved ESS products."The demand in global ESS market is surging thanks to policies that promote renewable energy. According to the data by SNE Research, a market researcher, the global ESS market is expected to grow by 31 percent per year, from 11.8 gigawatt hours last year to 77.6 gigawatt hours in 2025.[Glossary] ESS (Energy Storage System)ESS is a system that stores energy. ESS is consist of racks, which are battery modules connected in series. Battery modules are consisting of cells. ESS manufacturers provide various type of products, from cells, modules to racks, in accordance with customer requirements.