Noodoe Introduces EV Home Charging Station - Noodoe EV Home Turns Level 2 Car Charging Into Simple Daily Routine

Noodoe, a global leader in EV charging technology, just announced its new EV Home charging station, giving homeowners the same fast charging capabilities (level 2) found in commercial EV charging stations. The Noodoe EV Home is easy to install, charges almost any electric car and allows EV owners to start their day fully charged. The new product announcement was made by Noodoe Chairman John Wang and CEO Jennifer Chang.



"Instead of waiting for a public electric vehicle charging station, Noodoe EV Home allows you to have the same charging capabilities (level 2), in your garage," says Chang. "Our system charges EVs up to six times faster than most level 1 home EV chargers. It's like having the power of a charging station found at your favorite hotel come to your home. It's powerful, fast, inexpensive to own and adds to your property value."The Noodoe EV Home features advanced hardware features. It comes complete with a universal SAE J1772 connector, compatible with most popular EVs, including Chevy Bolt EV, Chevy Volt, BMW i3, Nissan LEAF, Tesla Model S, Tesla Model X, Volkswagen e-Golf, Toyota Prius Prime, Ford Fusion Energi, Ford C-Mas Energi, Fiat 500e, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and many more. It's high efficiency charger (AC input voltage 240, 1-phase Level 2, 32A, 7wh/h) delivers up to 25 miles of RPH (range per hour). The UL listed (certified safe) EV Home is housed in a NEMA 4 standard (National Electrical Manufacturers Association) dust, water and ice resistant casing, making the charger suitable for both indoor and outdoor installations. LED indicators give the status display. Price of the Noodoe EV Home is $599, plus installation.A recent study conducted by management consulting firm McKinsey & Company predicts that 350 new EV models will debut by 2025, and as many as 120 million EVs could be on the road by 2030. These new vehicles will require a dramatic increase in the number of charging stations.About NoodoeNoodoe is on a mission to make the world greener by accelerating the world's transition to electric transportation. In this quest, we produce well-designed EV charging infrastructure solutions that help construction, retail, hospitality industries and public sectors be part of the global zero-emission revolution.Through innovation Noodoe empowers businesses to turn their parking lots into profitable charging stations. We enable hotels to become recharging sanctuaries that attract high-value patrons. The company also provides charging infrastructure, enabling governments and energy companies to build eco-friendly "smart cities." Beyond automobiles, Noodoe's endeavors extend to motorcycles; through innovation we partner with global brands to bring the electric riding experience to consumers worldwide. Noodoe provides products and services used in 110 countries.