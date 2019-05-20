Solar FlexRack is Exhibiting at Solar Power Southeast in Atlanta

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, will be exhibiting at Solar Power Southeast. The region's largest solar and storage event will be held May 29 - 30 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Solar FlexRack will be presenting information on their industry-leading solar tracker products and project services at Booth 221. More than 700 are expected to attend the two-day event.



More Headlines Articles

The conference comes at a time when the region is experiencing exponential growth in solar. The state of Georgia has increased its solar footprint and moved up in ranking from 35 nationwide to the 11th state in the country today. According to the new economic report from the NCSEA, solar can bring significant tax revenues to counties enabling infrastructure investments in parts of states that typically have not seen this kind of support and are in need of it.*"Solar in the Southeast Report announced a forecast of 17,000 MW by 2021 indicating the next few years will bring continued growth in solar installations in this part of the country," said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack. "With decades of experience and more than 2 GW installed worldwide, Solar FlexRack is uniquely positioned to help solar companies in these states with their racking and tracker needs. We look forward to a productive conference."Solar Power Southeast is presented by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), and the event's proceeds support the organizations' year-round research and education activities, as well as SEIA's advocacy efforts. Solar Power Southeast will provide attendees with regional market trends, policy updates, education sessions and the ability to connect with the region's leaders in the solar industry.* https://www.wunc.org/post/clean-energy-generated-more-28b-statewide-2007About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.