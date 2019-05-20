Success for Fronius Solar Energy at Intersolar 2019

(Wels, 20/05/2019) Fronius Solar Energy has just returned from three successful days at Intersolar, the world's leading trade fair for the solar industry. The solar energy specialist exhibited its broad product portfolio on a stand covering 552 square metres. The highlights on the stand included the new Fronius GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter, the Fronius Tauro commercial inverter and the award-winning hydrogen refuelling system, the SOLH2UB.



"Intersolar was once again a huge success for us," Martin Hackl, Global Director Solar Energy at Fronius International GmbH, is pleased to announce. "We received a large number of interested visitors to our stand and had many exciting discussions with them about our solutions." As part of its vision of 24 hours of sun - a future in which 100% of the world's energy needs are covered by renewable sources - Fronius exhibited its solutions for energy sector integration, the basis of the energy revolution.GEN24 Plus - the uniquely versatile hybrid inverterThe GEN24 Plus hybrid inverters complete the Fronius product range. "It has always been our goal to make things as easy as possible for installers. Whether it is used in photovoltaics, a storage system, emergency power, heating or e-mobility, the Fronius GEN24 Plus offers a unique range of solutions and is therefore playing a pioneering role in the home energy revolution," Martin Hackl proudly announces. The devices are available in single-phase and three-phase versions and are suitable for global use1. They provide all the benefits of the SnapINverter and boast additional features, such as being incredibly quick to commission using an app and offering the fastest service plan on the market. The PV Point provides a basic emergency power supply, even without an energy storage system. This, for example enables users to charge their phone or laptop, ensuring that they remain contactable and up-to-date with the latest information, even during longer power outages. If the inverter is combined with a battery, it can provide a full back-up system that can supply the whole household with electricity. The Primo GEN24 Plus was awarded the Plus X Award 2019 for High Quality, Ease of Use, Functionality and Ecology.Tauro - smart design for maximum profitAnother highlight of the trade fair stand was the Fronius Tauro. Available in 50 and 100 kW power categories, the Tauro provides flexible system planning, a reduction of the BOS costs2 to a minimum and a robust design that ensures the highest possible yields are achieved, even under extreme environmental conditions such as hot, cold or dusty environments. "The Tauro provides users with a robust commercial inverter for outdoor use that combines maximum flexibility in system design with a cost-efficient overall system," says Martin Hackl. Fronius designed the robust inverter for use in unsheltered outdoor areas. It is designed in such a way that it is ideal for large-scale roof-mounted and field installations starting from 50 kilowatts. The Tauro makes centralised and decentralised topographies possible, it enables both overdimensioning and AC Daisy Chaining, and it is easy to install and maintain.Hydrogen as the energy source of the futureAt the trade fair, visitors were also able to discover the huge potential of green hydrogen for supplying businesses and local authorities with energy. Fronius showcased its hydrogen refuelling system, the SOLH2UB, which has been awarded the Austrian National Environmental & Energy Technology Prize. Electrolysis is used to generate green hydrogen from solar energy and water, which Fronius then uses to fuel its hydrogen fleet. If needed the hydrogen is converted back to electricity and heat using fuel cells. The SOLH2UB acts as a decentralised hub for solar energy and enables the innovative integration of the electricity, mobility and heating sectors. "Hydrogen can provide an alternative to fossil fuels for mobility," explains Hackl. "It is also an ideal long-term storage medium for renewable energy."1 The single-phase Primo GEN24 Plus is available in power categories ranging from 3kW to 6kW and the three-phase Symo GEN24 is available in power categories ranging from 6kW to 10kW.2 Balance of systemAbout Fronius Solar EnergyThe Fronius Business Unit (BU) Solar Energy has been developing photovoltaic energy solutions and distributing its products through a global network of expert installation, service and sales partners since 1992. More than 20 Solar Energy subsidiaries, an export ratio of over 90 percent and a total output of more than 14 Gigawatts from installed inverters are testament to this. Its mission is to achieve 24 hours of sun. Day after day Fronius is hard at work turning this vision of a future in which 100% of the world's energy needs are covered by renewable sources into a reality. With this in mind, Fronius develops energy solutions to generate, store, distribute and consume solar energy economically and intelligently.About Fronius International GmbHFronius International GmbH is an Austrian company with headquarters in Pettenbach and other sites in Wels, Thalheim, Steinhaus and Sattledt. With 4,760 employees worldwide, the company is active in the fields of welding technology, photovoltaics and battery charging technology. Around 92% of its products are exported through 30 international Fronius subsidiaries and sales partners/representatives in over 60 countries. With its innovative products and services and 1,253 granted patents, Fronius is the global innovation leader.