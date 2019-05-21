Panasonic Solar Expands Premium Installer Program with New Additions in the Central, Eastern and Western Regions

Launched in the U.S. in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Premium Installer program provides value-added benefits and business opportunities to partners who meet Panasonic's high standard of excellence. The program has seen impressive growth in the last two years, now with 42 Premium installers and more than 150 Authorized Installers.

Launched in the U.S. in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Premium Installer program provides value-added benefits and business opportunities to partners who meet Panasonic's high standard of excellence. The program has seen impressive growth in the last two years, now with 42 Premium installers and more than 150 Authorized Installers.Panasonic's Western, Eastern, and Central territories welcome six new Premium installers:Elevation Solar: Gilbert, AZHot Purple Energy: Palm Springs, CAInfinity Solar: Orange, CARA Solar: San Francisco, CASame Sun: Rutland, VTSolar Works: Albuquerque, NM"As consumer demand for renewable energy solutions increases across the country, installers are tasked with providing efficient and cost-effective solar panels to the homeowner," said Mukesh Sethi, General Manager, Solar & Storage Division, Panasonic Solar Group "By extending our Premium Installers networks in the Central, Eastern and Western regions, we can reach more homeowners with energy needs."The Panasonic Solar Installer program is comprised of "Authorized" and "Premium" installers, and Premium installers are involved in ongoing efforts with Panasonic to promote the HIT® brand. These installers receive leads generated from Panasonic's website as well as the new educational blog "Green Living". In addition, Premium Installers are the beneficiaries of cooperative marketing funds provided by Panasonic and are also granted access to Panasonic's robust Installer Portal that offers additional benefits such as a library of tailored marketing materials and training programs designed to help installers enhance communication with consumers, and ultimately grow their businesses."By expanding our network of committed installers, we are furthering our mission to assist potential and existing customers in their decisions to 'go solar'," said Yessica Castillo, National Marketing Manager, Solar & Storage Division, Panasonic Solar Group.About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.