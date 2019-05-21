QUARTERLY Report For the Period Ending: MARCH 31, 2019
Global Clean Energy, Inc. is well positioned to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities in the mushrooming alternative energy industry due to its technology, project development approach and financial engineering expertise. The Company is structured to be a low-cost supplier in its selected market niches and will be positioned to survive periods of market weakness and to thrive during market expansions.
PLANS AND UPDATES for 2019:
Pyrolysis is the super heating of material in the absence of oxygen which breaks down the hydrocarbons to create syngasand solids.The syngas is converted to ULSD (Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel & naphtha). The solids recovered from the pyrolysis process are recovered carbon black (rCB). The rCB is sold into the carbon black markets.
Both the fuel and the rCB have Letters Of Intent to purchase the resultant fuel and carbon black. The project, which has been in development for many years, was put on hold due to the dramatic price drop of fuel in 2016/2017. Due to the stabilization of fuel prices presently, the project has renewed interest from three
funding groups.
The project team is moving forward with due diligence with each group and is cautiously optimistic the project will be funded.
The entire year of 2018 was also devoted to finalizing the Algae REIT model and prepare for funding and operation.
The process has been time consuming but extremely successful.( IT HAS BEEN DONE WITHOUT ANY FURTHER DEBT RAISE AND WITHOUT ANY STOCK BEING USED TO DILUTE OUR SHAREHOLDERS.)
Management deeply appreciates the patience and confidence shown in 2018.
The highlights of progress are:
l. * Site has been selected in Houston, Texas for the Algae operation,
2.* The projections show a 32% net on revenue. Todays net on an average REIT is 8%.
3. * The site has been engineered to have as low a carbon footprint as near zero. Electricity will mostly (92%) come from solar energy, and water will be recycled.
4. * The REIT offering will be priced in the third quarter of 2019 and
we are hoping for funding within the quarter. Again, the entire Algae project will not involve issuance of any GCE stock.
The company firmly believes that the Algae REIT will become model for developing clean biofuels for the future but while making money on sales of Algae for all the uses that have developed over the last decade.
** Finally, for the last two years the company has devoted resources, research and time to the establishment and funding of an Algae REIT which will be the first of its' type in the country. GCE will be the managing General Partner and own 20% of the REIT. **
Contact Info:
Investor Relations
(713)- 852 -7474
info@globalcleanenergy.net
https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/220878/content (pages 8,9,10)
Featured Product
Rolls Battery - Maintenance-Free AGM & GEL Batteries
With a full range of capacity options (85AH-3300AH) and voltage configurations to choose from, Rolls Battery maintenance-free 2V, 6V & 12V AGM and broad range of 2V GEL models offer a valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) battery option with the same dependable energy storage and heavy-duty construction customers have grown to expect from the Rolls brand for over sixty years. Installed in off-grid, grid-tied or backup float applications, these sealed batteries require minimal ongoing maintenance and provide a versatile energy storage solution for remote or confined installations. Rolls Battery AGM and GEL battery lines deliver superior cycle life and are backed by an industry-leading warranty.