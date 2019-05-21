Trelleborg Features Cable Protection System at US Offshore Wind

Trelleborg's offshore operation will exhibit its innovative protection system, NjordGuard™, at the US Offshore Wind exhibition. This is the first time the company is exhibiting the protection system at an offshore wind event in the United States.



Oscar Duque, Commercial Manager for North & Central America for Trelleborg's offshore operation, states: "With much of the world looking for fossil-free energy sources, windpower is becoming an increasing area of focus and forward-looking companies are adapting their current solutions for use in the renewables sector. While the challenges related to protecting windfarms are developing at a rapid pace, Trelleborg is able to use its experience and expertise in more established industries to tackle these challenges head on."One of the ways that Trelleborg has contributed to solving offshore wind challenges is in the development of NjordGuard™, a cable protection system for offshore wind cables.Njordguard™ is an integrated protection system designed and developed to protect offshore windfarm power cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substation platforms. It is easily assembled on a vessel to allow speedy installation, while it's highly abrasion resistant API 17L certified Uraduct® material enables it to travel over the seabed without damage, extending cable life. Most importantly, it facilitates installation, reuse and removal without diver and ROV intervention, optimizing efficiency and maximizing safety.US Offshore Wind 2019 is the world's stage for the US offshore windpower industry. It's the premier networking destination for businesses that are looking to secure market share in the US offshore wind industry.Trelleborg is at the forefront of a technical evolution, providing innovative solutions to meet the world's growing demand for energy and is proudly committed to supporting the offshore wind industry.