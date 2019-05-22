ACORE Statement on the “BEST Act”

WASHINGTON, D.C. - "We congratulate Senators Collins, Heinrich and all of the other cosponsors on their bipartisan legislation to fund important energy storage research. This effort will help drive innovation and yield significant long-term benefits for our nation's grid and energy consumers.



"In order to meet immediate needs and provide near-term benefits to American electricity consumers, we also call on Congress to pass the bipartisan Energy Storage Tax Incentive and Deployment Act introduced by Senators Heinrich and Gardner earlier this year."##About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.