See Clenergy Booth H47/H49 at ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2019

Clenergy will attend the upcoming ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2019, which will be held during 5-8 June 2019 at BITEC-Bangkok International Trade Exhibition and Convention Centre, Thailand.



ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week is the most comprehensive and largest renewable energy, environmental and energy efficiency exhibition of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The event is organized by UBM Asia (Thailand) annually.Thailand is one of the emerging markets for renewable energy development in Asia, whose renewable power-generating capacity is projected to reach 40,000 MW in total by 2036. As a renewable energy leader, Thailand has established itself as the prime energy hub of ASEAN.With clean energy investment, solar project services, and solar solutions and products as its core businesses, Clenergy has been firmly committed to developing renewable energy in the Thailand market since its establishment.In 2015, Clenergy carried out a PV workshop in cooperation with Huawei and Solar PPM in Bangkok, after which it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the latter.In 2016, Clenergy joined the Powerful Blueplanet Business Collaboration Project launched by PEA Encom and FCE in Thailand, both of which are renewable companies.In 2018, we saw ups and downs and market contraction for the solar PV industry across the globe, which arose from the trade disputes and changing policies. Clenergy doubled the sales volume and shipped over 1.7GW of solar mounting products in spite of the turbulent market, and successfully installed over 120MW in Thailand.As an innovative renewable energy company and global leading solar mounting solution provider, Clenergy will showcase its cutting-edge products for the Thailand market at the upcoming event.Product Highlightsâ–ªGround ApplicationPV-ezRack ST-IPV-ezRack ST MACâ–ªRoof ApplicationPV-ezRack SR DSPV-ezRack SR ECOâ–ªAluminium CarportPV-ezRack Carport IIDon't miss Clenergy's Booth at H47 & H49.