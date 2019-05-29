Suntuity, a global solar developer, financier and EPCM headquartered in central New Jersey, has announced a "GreenTech" Solutions package for commercial home builders that is designed to upgrade a standard home into an efficient, renewable energy driven structure that can serve as its own microgrid.



Suntuity, through its subsidiary Suntuity Solar, provides the turnkey solution that is fully financed and includes equipment such as solar panels, battery storage, and/or EV charging stations. Suntuity Solar, through its relationship with Tesla, also offers the Tesla Powerwall for eligible homeowners. The solution includes complete design, support, project management and accounting services for its GreenTech Solutions Dealers."GreenTech Solutions are important for our energy future," said Suntuity's Director of Business Development, David Christophersen. "With the increase of green energy adoption and the rise of smart homes, it's apparent that more and more homeowners acknowledge the importance of energy efficiency and autonomy while lowering the carbon footprint to help slow climate change."Suntuity's GreenTech financing solutions ensure that most homeowners can qualify for its renewable and energy efficiency package. A study released by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found that solar panels can also significantly increase the value of a home due to both electricity cost savings and the "green cachet" associated with solar PV. According to the report:"Home buyers consistently have been willing to pay more for a property with PV across a variety of states, housing and PV markets and home types … The study found that the "PV premium" adds about $4 per watt, or roughly $15,000 to the value of a home, based on an average-sized 3.6-kilowatt system. The premium holds across various states, housing and PV markets, and home types."In addition to the solar portion of the GreenTech Solutions package, the growing consumer adoption of electric cars like the Tesla and the increasing awareness of climate change offers a new marketing opportunity for custom home builders and other renewable energy businesses. According to a recent Bloomberg NEF report, over 2 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide in 2018.The GreenTech Solutions package is available exclusively through Suntuity-certified home builders. For inquiries about pricing and becoming a Suntuity GreenTech Solutions Dealer, please contact David Christophersen via email at david.christophersen(at)suntuity(dot)com.About Suntuity SolarSuntuity Solar is the residential division of the Suntuity Group of companies that develops, finances, builds, owns and operates residential, commercial, and utility-scale renewable energy solutions around the world. Suntuity Solar brings clean, affordable residential solar power to thousands of homeowners across the US with operations in multiple US states. For more information, please visit https://suntuitysolar.com.