Noodoe Brings â€˜Game-Changerâ€™ EV Charging Tech To Market - Cloud-based EV Charging Stations Transform Parking Lots Into Revenue Centers

Noodoe, a global leader in EV charging technology, has just introduced game changing cloud-based EV Charging tech that transforms construction, retail, hospitality and public parking lots into smart, revenue-generating EV charging locations. The smart, cloud-based NOODOE commercial EV Charging Stations are currently being installed at casinos, hotels and retail properties throughout the United States.



More Headlines Articles

"Driving an electric car is one thing, charging it is another," says Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. "Noodoe's cloud-based smart EV Charging Stations turn business parking lots into revenue streams and lovers of gas-powered vehicles into electric vehicle converts. Real estate development, electrical, green energy, and equipment supply industries are well positioned to take advantage of this additional revenue stream."Recent studies confirm that proliferation of EV charging technology must begin immediately to head off shortfalls in the near future. Management consulting firm McKinsey & Company predicts 350 new EV models will debut by 2025, and as many as 120 million EVs could be on the road by 2030. These new vehicles will require a dramatic increase in the number of charging stations.Cloud based OSAt the heart of the commercial Noodoe EV Charging Station is a cloud-based OS that serves as its brain. The OS seamlessly taps into a business's existing bandwidth. It manages the charging experience for customers, allowing them to use any form of at the pump payment, including credit cards, Apple or Google Pay. The OS also provides management functions that empower kiosk owners to configure pricing, modify peak houses, monitor charging while supervising the entire charging infrastructure. "Noodoe is the only commercial EV charger that offers a complete cloud-based solution," states Chang. "The OS is designed as a future-proof system, able to integrate additional features as new industry priorities or requirements arise." Current industry-leading features of Noodoe's EV OS include Universal Charging Service, Comprehensive Payment Processing, Central Management, Service Personal Access, Automated Diagnostics and Operational Analytics.Powered by NoodoeIn late April, Noodoe debuted "Powered By Noodoe," a global technology partnership program giving businesses everything needed to enter the EV charging market. "Many businesses want to enter the market and become a supplier, but face engineering/time to market challenges," says Noodoe Chairman John Wang. "We did all the heavy lifting by providing business partners with three key advanced technologies: EV charging stations, EV software, and now EV OS cloud technology. This program puts businesses on the fast track to expansion."About NoodoeNoodoe is on a mission to make the world greener by accelerating the world's transition to electric transportation. In this quest, we produce well-designed EV charging infrastructure solutions that help construction, retail, hospitality industries and public sectors be part of the global zero-emission revolution.Through innovation Noodoe empowers businesses to turn their parking lots into profitable charging stations. We enable hotels to become recharging sanctuaries that attract high-value patrons. The company also provides charging infrastructure, enabling governments and energy companies to build eco-friendly "smart cities." Beyond automobiles, Noodoe's endeavors extend to motorcycles; through innovation we partner with global brands to bring the electric riding experience to consumers worldwide. Noodoe provides products and services used in 110 countries.