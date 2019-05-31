Donâ€™t Miss Clenergy Booth E4-310 at SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2019
Clenergy will attend the upcoming SNEC (2019) PV POWER EXPO, which will be held during June 4th- 6th at Shanghai New Int'l Expo Center, China. Don't miss our Booth E4-310.
Event: SNEC (2019) PV POWER EXPO
Date: June 4th-June 6th, 2019
Venue: Shanghai New Int'l Expo Center
Clenergy has been taking part in this professional PV exhibition since 2010, and this year we will showcase our latest PV-ezRack solar mounting systems and solutions, including smart PV solutions and newly developed EzTracker-S1 tracking systems and floating systems.
It will be a great pleasure to discuss potential business with you. We are looking forward to seeing you there and establishing a long-term business relationship with you in the near future.
Contact us if need any further information!
