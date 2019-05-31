Donâ€™t Miss Clenergy Booth E4-310 at SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2019

Event: SNEC (2019) PV POWER EXPO



More Headlines Articles

Booth No.: E4-310Date: June 4th-June 6th, 2019Venue: Shanghai New Int'l Expo CenterClenergy will attend the upcoming SNEC (2019) PV POWER EXPO, which will be held during June 4th- 6th at Shanghai New Int'l Expo Center, China. Don't miss our Booth E4-310.Clenergy has been taking part in this professional PV exhibition since 2010, and this year we will showcase our latest PV-ezRack solar mounting systems and solutions, including smart PV solutions and newly developed EzTracker-S1 tracking systems and floating systems.It will be a great pleasure to discuss potential business with you. We are looking forward to seeing you there and establishing a long-term business relationship with you in the near future.Contact us if need any further information!