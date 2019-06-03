Empower Energies Adds Solar Industry Veteran Brandon Deno to Expand its West Coast Business Development Team

Empower Energies, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions for commercial, institutional and industrial customers proudly announces the addition of San Francisco-based solar industry veteran, Brandon Deno, to its growing business development team.

Bethesda, MD - May 29, 2019 - Empower Energies, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions for commercial, institutional and industrial customers proudly announces the addition of San Francisco-based solar industry veteran, Brandon Deno, to its growing business development team. Brandon brings 20 years of sales and marketing experience to the team, including over 12 years across all aspects of distributed solar. His previous leadership roles include CleanFund and AU Optronics Corporation (AUO/BenQ Solar).


Brandon joins Empower to focus on Enterprise and Channel Solutions. As an expert in Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing solutions and power purchase agreements (PPAs), Brandon will promote Empower's turnkey and financing offerings to its growing list of corporate clients and developer channel partners.

"I am very excited to strengthen Empower's growing West Coast presence and support successful solar project deployments," says Deno. "Empower is setting itself apart in the C&I renewable market, and I anticipate that my network of project partners and corporate clients will want to utilize Empower's flexible, customer-friendly development and financing platform."

"At Empower, we recognize the importance of adding seasoned veterans in project development and financing solutions. We are delighted to add Brandon, to our team and anticipate great success as we meet the growing demand of our large corporate clients and their solar deployment programs, as well as the needs of our channel partners to monetize their projects in development or operation," says Pam Maines, SVP and Head of Sales and Business Development.

About Empower Energies

Empower Energies is a full-service renewable program management, development and financing platform. We provide a wide array of renewable project development, construction and financing solutions for C&I customers and channel partners. Empower utilizes a flexible approach to add value at any stage of the project cycle, depending on the needs of our customers and partners. We are actively growing our team of professionals in sales, finance, and operations and adding corporate clients and channel partners to our relationships in the industry.

Press contact:

Simona Fried
simona@antennagroup.com
201-374-1262

