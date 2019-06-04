DuPont Highlights Solar Innovations at 2019 SNEC PV Power Expo

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2019 - As an industry leader in solar solutions that delivers proven power and lasting value for the industry, DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions (DuPont) showcases a broad portfolio of innovative materials as well as customer collaborations in booth W4-555 at the 2019 SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition.



"We are proud to introduce at SNEC an expanded portfolio of products including a new generation of SolametÂ® metallization pastes, innovative clear TedlarÂ® backsheet materials as well as Fortasun™ solar silicones," said Chuck Xu, Global Business Director, DuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced Materials. "By providing solar materials innovation based on more than 40 years of unrivalled, field-proven performance and reliability, we continue to lower the overall LCOE of solar systems, while helping extend the expected lifetime, to support China's strategy on subsidy free grid parity for photovoltaic power generation," Xu added.One of the highlights is the clear DuPont™ TedlarÂ® PVF film, an ideal backsheet material for bifacial modules that can generate greater power output. Compared to a double glass module structure, the breathable, clear TedlarÂ® PVF film based backsheets allow for higher reliability, lower operating temperature, up to 30 percent lighter weight, and a lower module installation cost. The clear TedlarÂ® PVF film is expected to be a drop-in with most current manufacturing processes for backsheets and modules with little, if any, additional investment in equipment needed for most manufacturing processes.A successful collaboration comes from JinkoSolar, the world's leading module manufacturer. The winner of Intersolar Innovation Award at Intersolar Europe 2019, JinkoSolar's "Swan" bifacial module with new clear TedlarÂ® based backsheet will be featured in the booth. By combining high-efficiency mono PERC Cheetah bifacial cells and clear TedlarÂ® based backsheet, Swan modules can achieve high power output of up to 400W on the front side and up to 20 percent energy gain from the rear side. Swan bifacial panels, with the use of a transparent backsheet, can produce the same power output level and rear-side energy gain as dual-glass bifacial modules with lighter weight, easier installation and 30 years power warranty.DuPont continues to be an industry pacesetter for innovation in the solar industry by introducing leading performance metallization pastes. DuPont™ SolametÂ® PV22x, the latest front side silver paste, is designed to help enhance efficiency for most mainstream cell technologies. SolametÂ® PV22x delivers better contact performance, and supports ultra-fine line printing that enables cell efficiency enhancement by more than 0.1 percent and maintains high throughput in mass production. Visitors to the booth will see a JA Solar PERC SE module with power output up to 390W. Also showcased are a N TOPCon bifacial module from Jolywood and a REC N-type module using new generation of SolametÂ® N-type paste package.Built on the experience and performance of Dow Corning™ branded Silicones, DuPont™ Fortasun™ continues to increase the performance of solar modules around the world. The state-of-the-art solar silicone solutions, including sealants, potting agents, bonding adhesives, encapsulants and electrically conductive adhesives, have enabled reliable solar systems with an increase in durability and efficiency. A field tested solar panel from BP Solar that demonstrates over 25 years of proven performance using Fortasun™ silicone encapsulants will be featured in the DuPont booth.DuPont leaders and scientists will share their expertise on technology advancements and trends in the industry through panel discussions and in technical speeches throughout the SNEC Conference.About DuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced MaterialsDuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced Materials, a division of DuPont Electronics & Imaging, represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 40+ years of service to the solar, aerospace, automotive industries and many others. Our products deliver proven power and lasting value for the fast-growing photovoltaics sector, including DuPont SolametÂ® metallization pastes, DuPont™ TedlarÂ® films as well as photovoltaic silicones. The growing portfolio of DuPont Advanced Materials thick film compositions are used in a variety of electronic applications in the automotive, biomedical, industrial, military, telecommunications and electronic wearables markets. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the PVAM business, please visit http://photovoltaics.dupont.com and http://advancedmaterials.dupont.comAbout DuPont Electronics & ImagingDuPont Electronics & Imaging is a global supplier of materials and technologies serving the semiconductor, advanced chip packaging, circuit board, electronic and industrial finishing, display, and digital and flexographic printing industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies. More information about DuPont Electronics & Imaging can be found on our electronic solutions and advanced printing websites.