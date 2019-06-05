Active in solar monitoring? Hugely popular for measuring yield of bifacial PV modules are heated albedometers.

Hukseflux, technology leader in solar radiation sensors, offers a complete range of instruments for PV system performance monitoring and meteorological networks, compliant with the latest ISO and IEC standards. Our top model SR30-D1 is the only pyranometer both classified as Class A in the ISO 9060:2018 standard and suitable in its standard configuration for Class A monitoring systems of the IEC 61724-1:2017 standard. It is heated and ventilated for the highest data availability and measurement accuracy.



Pyranometers without heater are limited to Class C PV monitoring systems of the IEC 61724-1 standard. Heated instruments, like SR30-D1, SR15-D1 and SR15-A1, have two major advantages: increased data availability and compliance of the instrument 'as is' with IEC 61724-1 Class A (SR30) or Class B (SR15 series) requirements. Read our application note on heating or ask our experts at one of the main solar energy exhibitions other to show you the ins and outs of heated instruments.Following the release of our PMF02, CMF01 and ALF01 accessories, we now introduce the new AMF03 kit. It allows you to combine two of our SR30-D1 or SR15 series pyranometers into a Spectrally Flat Class A/B albedometer, hugely popular in bifacial PV monitoring. Installation is easy. This means an ISO 9060 Spectrally Flat Class A albedometer with heating, SRA30-D1, is now available, ideal for acquiring the best available measurement data in bifacial PV monitoring or in other demanding applications measuring incoming and reflected radiation.