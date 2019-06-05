Solar Energy World of NJ Signs up 525 New Customers in 18 Months, Exceeding Projections

Solar Energy World announced today it has exceeded its growth goal set for its New Jersey office. Based out of Elkridge Maryland, Solar Energy World expanded to Southern New Jersey in January 2018 with a new office in Mount Laurel. Executives set a goal to sign up 500 customers within the first 18 months of opening. It was a big challenge for an office staff of only 10, but it was met it with enthusiasm and the customer base began to grow. A year later, January 2019, the company moved to a larger facility in Pennsauken.



Now with a staff of 40, the Solar Energy World of New Jersey has met its goals sooner than expected with 525 customers signed up as of May 20, 2019. The company is currently making plans to hire more employees."We are thrilled to be emerging as one of the most experienced and stable solar companies in the region." states Vice President of Sales for New Jersey, Will McColley. "Solar Energy World prides itself in setting the standard for high integrity and we expect to reach the 800 customer mark by December 31st, 2019."Like Solar Energy World's customers in Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia and Pennsylvania, residents of the Garden State are taking advantage of the company's easy financing choices. Solar Energy World offers an exclusive PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) called RateGuardian™ that allows homeowners to pay $0 for solar panels and installation to lock in a lower electricity rate than their utility. Homeowners who prefer to own can purchase a solar system with financing so they can save up to 100% on electricity and earn profits from the excess energy their solar system generates.About Solar Energy WorldWith thousands of custom installations since opening in 2009, Award-winning Solar Energy World is the fastest growing solar company in region. The company serves homeowners and business owners in Maryland, Washington DC, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia with its headquarters in Elkridge Maryland and offices in Pennsauken, New Jersey. Solar Energy World opened a new office in Tampa Florida this year and will begin serving customers in the area by July 2019.Committed to protecting the environment and promoting clean, renewable energy, Solar Energy World provides sustainable energy solutions for homeowners that include high quality products guaranteed to operate efficiently and remain safe for the environment over their entire lifetime. For more information visit www.solarenergyworld.com.