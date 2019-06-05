Spain: 19.5 GW new solar PV capacity by 2023

Barcelona / Pforzheim, June 5, 2019 - SolarPower Europe's Global Market Outlook 2019-2023, launched last month at Intersolar Europe in Munich, finds that Spain belongs to the top two prospects in Europe. Due to a strong political background, high installation activities, and a large pipeline, SolarPower Europe assumes a strongly growing demand with 19.5 GW new capacity by 2023. The first Intersolar Summit Spain - taking place on June 18, 2019 in Barcelona - sheds light on the developments of the Spanish solar market with a special focus on corporate sourcing and Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).



According to SolarPower Europe's Global Market Outlook 2019-2023 the prospects for the Spanish solar PV market are promising. As none of Spain's solar tender-awarded or PPA projects were connected to the grid last year, Spain might turn into Europe's largest PV market in 2019. Looking further ahead, the cumulative solar PV capacity in Spain might reach 25.4 GW by 2023, which would mean 19.5 GW new capacity in the next 5 years. Spain hence belongs to the top two prospects in Europe and to the top seven prospects worldwide according to SolarPower's medium scenario.Corporate sourcing and PPAs are on the riseThe termination of the solar tax will certainly push self-consumption systems in Spain. However, due to low cost solar the majority is expected to be tender-based PV power plants (ground-mounted) and PPA-based utility-scale systems. Corporate renewable PPAs help companies to reduce their energy costs, to follow their sustainability strategy and to lower their environmental footprint. It is therefore not surprising, that more and more companies are searching for ways to produce and/or procure renewable energy directly. According to the BayWa r.e. energy report 2019, 76% of companies in Spain are planning to increase their use of renewable energy. "This, together with the planned renewable capacity additions, creates a tremendous market opportunity for renewable energy sourcing and corporate PPAs", says Tomás García, Managing Director, Solar & Wind Projects, Spain & Portugal at BayWa r.e and one of the speakers at Intersolar Summit Spain.Three sessions shed light on the re-awakened Spanish solar marketThe Spanish National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) foresees +30 new GW of PV to be installed by 2030. Intersolar Summit Spain, taking place on June 18 at Crowne Plaza Barcelona, will discuss in session 1 the vast potential of the PV market in Spain, the main regulatory drivers and opportunities related to auctions, grid parity and corporate sourcing. Attendees can look forward to high-class speakers from Soltec, Green Giraffe, Powertis and Red Eléctrica. Session 2 will especially focus on corporate sourcing case studies - Holaluz, First Solar, European Energy Exchange (EEX) and BayWa r.e. will talk about their lessons learnt. The last session is dedicated to the question: Corporate deals: How do we go from 0 to 10 GW by 2025? The changes needed in the next years to ensure a steady market growth will be discussed to allow all companies, including SMEs, to benefit from the sourcing of RE. Octopus Investment, Pexpark, Banco Sabadell and Engie will share their experience.The event's organizers are Solar Promotion International GmbH and Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI). SolarPower Europe and the Spanish solar energy association UNEF are strategic partners.A range of high-profile sponsors made the Intersolar Summit Spain possible. The organizers would like to thank Riello TDL, S.L., APsystems, BayWa r.e. and UL Renewables for their support.The Intersolar Summit Spain will take place in Barcelona on June 18, 2019.For more information, please visit: www.intersolar-summit.com/spainAbout IntersolarWith events spanning four continents, Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry and its partners. It unites people and companies from around the world with the aim of increasing the share of solar power in our energy supply. With more than 28 years of experience, Intersolar has the unique ability to bring together members of the solar industry from across the world's most influential markets. Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are held in Munich, San Diego, Mumbai, Bangalore, São Paulo, Mexico City and Dubai. These global events are complemented by the Intersolar Summits, which take place in emerging and growing markets worldwide.