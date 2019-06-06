PPA Price Report - PEXAPARK BRINGS TRANSPARENCY TO LONG-TERM PPA PRICES IN EUROPE
Pexapark just released the first PPA Price Report in Europe. The report provides long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) prices for renewables in the European market.
What did we do? - Long-term PPA Prices
Key takeaways from the report include:
• Long-term PPA monthly prices in EUR/MWh
• Forward curves
• Quantification of price components
• 3 regions available and more coming up
• Updated monthlyWhy did we do it? - to increase transparency in the renewables market
There is no publicly available information on long-term PPA Prices. Until now. By promoting price transparency, we are reducing transaction costs and supporting the valuation of new renewable investments. With access to continuous price updates and latest PPA trends we help developers, investors and producers better understand the market dynamics.
How do we do it? - we price PPA like energy traders
We run a state-of-the art valuation model for energy price risks. The model values long-term PPA in the same manner as traders and utilities and is constantly calibrated with market prices. This allows us to provide accurate long-term PPA prices for renewables.
Luca Pedretti, Co-Founder and COO of Pexapark: "If you need long term PPA prices for your renewable project, it is not difficult but very time consuming. You must go out to the market, sign multiple NDAs and procure quotes. To simplify the process and bring transparency, we have built our own model as offtakers have, and are able to calculate exact PPA Prices for your renewable project."
Who we are - Pexapark
Pexapark, the renewable Swiss FinTech, provides advisory and enterprise software for the monitoring and management of renewables in open markets. The start-up, founded in 2017, by Michael Waldner, Luca Pedretti and Florian Müller has grown rapidly working for more than 3,000MW of renewable projects throughout Europe and the US.
PPA Price Reports are free. To get the report, subscribe on our website.
Would you like more information? - Feel free to reach out to:
Luca Pedretti, Co-Founder and COO
Luca.pedretti@pexapark.com
+41 79 770 38 98
Amanda Niklaus, Energy Analyst
Amanda.niklaus@pexapark.com
+41 78 756 52 70
