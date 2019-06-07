NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, EMEA

Markus has worked for HPS in Europe, where he was our Director of Sales since November 2017. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Industrial Engineering from the Karlsruhe University of Applied Science, and he will work on developing new business in EMEA for HPS related to products manufactured in North America and India.

GUELPH, ON (June 4h, 2019) - Hammond Power Solutions (HPS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Markus Rocca as Director of Business Development, EMEA, effective Monday June 3rd 2019.



Markus has worked for HPS in Europe, where he was our Director of Sales since November 2017. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Industrial Engineering from the Karlsruhe University of Applied Science, and he will work on developing new business in EMEA for HPS related to products manufactured in North America and India.Markus' knowledge of building demand for HPS products and his previous skills will be an asset to the HPS Marketing team. His ability to facilitate long term business relationships and his passion for success will further support our growth in the EMEA region.About HPSHammond Power Solutions (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American leader for the design and manufacture of dry-type standard and custom electrical engineered magnetics, electrical dry-type and cast resin transformers. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers' needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electrical and electronic industries. HPS has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India.