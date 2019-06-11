8minutenergy Renewables Now 8minute Solar Energy

The largest independent solar and storage developer in the U.S. announced today the launch of a new corporate brand identity and name: 8minute Solar Energy ("8minute"). Along with the new name, the company announced a new logo and simplified domain name (www.8minute.com). The new name reflects the developer's belief that large-scale solar power plants with integrated energy storage will dominate the future of energy generation. 8minute has emerged as the industry leader, producing the lowest cost, highest quality utility-scale solar and storage centers. The origin of the name is that energy from the Sun, reaches the Earth in just 8 minutes, and we merely convert it to electricity. The change comes on the tenth anniversary of the company's formation by founder, Tom Buttgenbach.



More Headlines Articles

"Solar has arrived as the market leader for new power generation in the U.S. and will become the dominant form of power generation in the future. It is low in cost, highly predictable, highly reliable, and able to beat fossil fuels on every front. This is a paradigm shift in the industry, and I wanted our name to better reflect that belief," said Tom Buttgenbach, President and CEO of 8minute. "Over the next year 8minute will be announcing some of the largest and most innovative solar and storage centers ever to be built. As we move into our second decade as a company, I look forward to 8minute being at the vanguard of the energy industry for decades to come."About 8minute8minute Solar Energy ("8minute") is the largest privately-held developer of solar PV and storage projects in the United States. Founded a decade ago by President and CEO Tom Buttgenbach, 8minute has over 14 GW of solar and storage under development in California, the Southwest, Texas, and the Southeast, with more than 2 GW of solar power plants now in operation. The company has also developed the largest solar plant in the nation, the 800 MW Mount Signal solar farm in California. 8minute has one of the best development teams in the industry with a track record of delivering above-market profitability and strong financial returns on utility-scale solar and storage projects. For more information, please visit www.8minute.com.