907kW Solar Carport System by Quest Renewables Powers AVX Corporation's Manufacturing Facility

Quest Renewables, an industry leader in the commercial solar carport market, announces the completion of a 907kW solar system in partnership with Quest's customer Hannah Solar. The system features 10 QuadPod™ double cantilever canopies designed and engineered by Hannah Solar and Quest Renewables. The system contains 2,730 bi-facial modules from Trina Solar.



Hannah Solar completed the truss construction and erection of the QuadPod solar system for AVX Corporation in Fountain Inn, SC in just 28 days. The construction supervisor conveyed that each 273 panel truss was constructed and panelized in 100 labor hours. Dividing the labor force into three specialized teams - steel construction, panelization, and electrical - contributed to the speed and safety of the construction as each team became experts in their function. After the on-the-ground assembly, panel placement, inverter mounting, wiring and lighting, the canopy units were lifted by crane for final attachment, minimizing overhead work and optimizing worksite safety. Because 90% of QuadPod's construction takes place on the ground, construction with QuadPod canopies is three times faster than traditional carport systems.Each double cantilever in the system is supported on just 3 foundations and produces 90.7kW of power per canopy. The power generated by the system will be used to offset energy used by AVX Corporation at their manufacturing facility in Fountain Inn, SC.Pete Marte, CEO of Hannah Solar, said of the project, "[This is] the largest system [Quest has] done and one of the largest carports we've done as well. It is just so beautiful with the Trina glass-on-glass panels, clear backsheet, and the light comes through. It's just a really, really good-looking installation. We couldn't be happier with the product and we're really pleased to have worked with Quest on this beautiful project."Wyatt Roscoe, Project Manager of Quest Renewables, said of the project, "With Trina's bi-facial modules topping Quest's racking system, you feel like you are walking underneath an art installation. The system is open and light-filled and is architecturally and aesthetically pleasing."About Quest RenewablesQuest Renewables creates high value solar racking solutions that enable our customers to eliminate waste, increase value and enter new markets. Quest Renewables is an industry leader in design, engineering and fabrication of commercial-scale solar canopies. Quest Renewables' commitment to optimizing the total installation process results in more satisfied contractors, developers, and property owners.For more information, please visit https://www.questrenewables.com/.