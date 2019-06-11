Antaisolar and One Stop Warehouse signed Cooperation Agreement at SNEC 2019

On June 4, the 13th International PV Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition & Conference (SNEC) was grandly opened at Shanghai New International Expo. On the morning of the same day,Antaisolar and One Stop Warehouse successfully held a strategic cooperation agreement signing ceremony.

At the scene, Jasmine Huang, the President of Antaisolar, and Anson Zhang, the President of One Stop Warehouse, signed the strategic cooperation agreement. It is reported that One Stop Warehouse will become the Antaisolar's strategic partner. The cooperation will give full play to the advantages of One Stop Warhouse's channels and platforms in the local market and Antaisolar's complete aluminum production chain in the field of solar mounting system, to achieve win-win cooperation. The signing ceremony attracted the PV industry counterparts, mainstream media such as Solarbe, In-en and other media to witness this important moment of strong cooperation in the photovoltaic industry.



One Stop Warehouse -An Australian company that is a wholesale distributor of Solar PV panels, solar inverters, components and complete solar systems. With rapid rising in market that it has become Australia's largest distributor in recent years. In 2018, it was named Top10 the fastest growing company in the world.As the second largest export market, Antaisolar attaches great importance to the deep development and localized service in Australian market. This strong alliance with One Stop Warehouse will fully play the market competitiveness and brand advantages of both companies in the photovoltaic industry. Antaisolar will be committed to providing customers with competitive solar racking solutions.