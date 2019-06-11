FlytBase to showcase drone automation capabilities for energy use-cases at Energy Drone & Robotics Summit 2019, Houston.

Palo Alto, June 11, 2019 — FlytBase, Inc., an enterprise drone automation company, announces its presence at Energy Drone & Robotics Summit 2019 in Houston, Texas. FlytBase software leverages reliable, off-the-shelf hardware to help automate and scale enterprise drone operations, while enabling safe missions and seamless integration with management systems.



Stakeholders in the energy industry (innovation heads, CTOs, operations managers, safety & surveillance leaders, inspection heads, and business executives) all expect the industry to soon progress towards autonomous, BVLOS drone fleet operations across geographies and use-cases. To support the automation of such missions,FlytBase offers a broad spectrum of capabilities including collision avoidance, precision landing, fleet management, pre-flight checklist, geofence, mission planner, remote telemetry and control over 4G/LTE/5G, live HD video feeds, remote gimbal control, custom web-dashboards, and more.FlytBase uses AI/ML and computer vision techniques to automate and scale complex tasks such as wind turbine and pipeline corrosion inspections. By using APIs & plugins extensively, FlytBase software is by-design easy to integrate with energy operations management system. Inspection data, mission control & live video feeds is available to stakeholders in real-time. With cloud connected drone fleets, the FlytBase remote drone operations solution provides real-time intelligence and situational awareness to help ensure the safety and security of high-value assets and premises.Nitin Gupta, FlytBase CEO, commented, "With FlytBase, the power of drone autonomy is made available to the energy industry. Centered around reliable, affordable, off-the-shelf hardware, our suite of software solutions are reliable, scalable and customizable for customers in oil & gas, wind, solar, transmission lines and other use-cases in the energy and utility sectors. Customers have engaged with us for proof-of-concept projects involving wind turbine inspections, security/surveillance operations, emergency response and asset monitoring."FlytBase welcomes energy stakeholders to Booth #615 at the Energy & Drone Summit in Houston, Texas on 12-13 June 2019 - come meet us to explore how autonomous drones, powered by intelligent software, can immediately create business value for you.About FlytBaseFlytBase is an enterprise drone automation company with a powerful platform to automate and scale drone applications. The software enables easy deployment of intelligent drone fleets, seamlessly integrated with cloud-based business applications. FlytBase technology is compatible with all major drone and hardware platforms. As an IoT platform with enterprise-grade security and reliability, it suits a variety of commercial drone use-cases, powered by autonomy.To learn more, visit https://www.flytbase.com, or write to info@flytbase.com.