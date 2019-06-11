Solar Leader REC Group Joins SEIA’s Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the national trade association for the U.S. solar energy industry, announced today that REC Americas, a leading solar manufacturer has joined its board of directors.



REC is a California-based US division of the international, vertically integrated solar module manufacturer REC Group. The company was founded in 1996, has a global footprint and is one of the world's most trusted brands of solar panels."REC Americas is one of the leading manufacturers of solar technologies and products in the world," said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA's president and CEO. "I am thrilled to welcome one of the best onto SEIA's board of directors, as we work to strengthen and build a more robust U.S. solar manufacturing sector."Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy."On behalf of REC Americas and REC Group, I am extremely proud to be joining the SEIA board of directors," said Cary Hayes, President of REC Americas. "Our industry is in a stage of transition as we scale to serve as a significant player in the U.S. energy market. SEIA is the leading voice addressing both the challenges and opportunities of the solar industry and we look forward to working with SEIA on the issues that will drive solar as a significant component of a clean energy and sustainable future."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2019, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.