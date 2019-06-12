GameChange Solar Adds 6.4 GW International Manufacturing Capacity, Grows to Over 15 GW Globally
This additional capacity increases GameChange’s total manufacturing capacity to over 15 GW globally on an annual basis.
GameChange Solar Adds 6.4 GW International Manufacturing Capacity, Grows to Over 15 GW Globally
Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "By taking our proven quality and superior engineered tracker and fixed tilt solutions to our lower cost manufacturing base in China, we are able to offer the same superior GameChange Solar products to the global markets at value prices. These prices are below all current market offerings while maintaining the high quality and engineering safety standards and fast installation times for our products that we offer in the United States market."
About GameChange Solar
With over 6 GW sold, GameChange systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and high volume manufacturing.
GameChange Solar is driven by its mission to repower the planet with clean solar energy. We do our part by driving fixed tilt racking and tracker equipment costs lower.
www.gamechangesolar.com
Featured Product
Panasonic HIT® AC Series - Design flexibility, faster installation, higher ROI - all in one panel
Extract maximum power production from every roof size and shape. HIT® AC Series combines the module efficiency of Panasonic solar panels with the intelligence of Enphase microinverters. A built-in IQ 7X microinverter with Individual MPPT (Module-level Power Point Tracker) tracking helps deliver an all-in-one module that offers design flexibility, reduced installation time, and a higher ROI. Field-replaceable microinverter with no DC wire management required yields lower cost of ownership.