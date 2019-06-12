GameChange Solar Adds 6.4 GW International Manufacturing Capacity, Grows to Over 15 GW Globally



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - June 12, 2019 - GameChange Solar today announced the addition of 6.4 GW of tracker and fixed tilt manufacturing lines in China that will be utilized for growth into international markets such as China, the Middle East, Europe, Australia, and Africa. This additional capacity increases GameChange's total manufacturing capacity to over 15 GW globally on an annual basis.Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "By taking our proven quality and superior engineered tracker and fixed tilt solutions to our lower cost manufacturing base in China, we are able to offer the same superior GameChange Solar products to the global markets at value prices. These prices are below all current market offerings while maintaining the high quality and engineering safety standards and fast installation times for our products that we offer in the United States market."About GameChange SolarWith over 6 GW sold, GameChange systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and high volume manufacturing.GameChange Solar is driven by its mission to repower the planet with clean solar energy. We do our part by driving fixed tilt racking and tracker equipment costs lower.www.gamechangesolar.com