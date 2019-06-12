Interplay Learning to Provide Its Solar Training and Education Utilizing Virtual Reality and 3D Simulations to Global Sustainable Energy Solutions (GSES)

Interplay Learning, the leading provider of online training for skilled trades utilizing virtual reality (VR) and 3D simulations, today announced a partnership with Global Sustainable Energy Solutions (GSES). The Austin, Texas-based firm will provide its solar training and education utilizing state-of-the-art Virtual Reality and 3D simulations to GSES, a company that has decades of local and global experience undertaking projects in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands. By implementing the cutting-edge technology developed by Interplay Learning, GSES will offer training courses which will include site survey, installation, commissioning and trouble-shooting processes.



"Our partnership with Interplay Learning allows us to take a massive step forward with the solar training courses we offer by utilizing Virtual Reality," said Geoff Stapleton, Managing Director at GSES. "It will exponentially benefit those who take our courses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands. Traditionally, we delivered courses online and face-to-face in various countries. Even if we had hundreds of trainers on staff, we could not achieve the penetration or benefits that Virtual Reality offers. This new partnership will allow us to expand our global reach and serve a worldwide market," concluded Stapleton."Interplay Learning is thrilled to partner with GSES as their multinational reach helps us impact the skilled trades gap globally," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "Our solutions allow GSES to deliver effective solar training using interactive video courses and 3D simulations created by top solar industry experts. Course materials are accessible by desktop, laptop, tablet, mobile phone, or VR-headset and provide an immersive learning experience for engagement and a field-like experience. It's a tremendous opportunity to elevate the learning process," stated Donovan.For more information about Interplay Learning visit https://www.interplaylearning.com/. Visit https://www.gses.com.au/ to learn more about GSES.About Interplay LearningAustin, Texas-based Interplay Learning is a software company that develops and delivers scalable and effective training for the mechanical, electrical and industrial workforce, using Virtual Reality and 3D simulation. With expertise developed over the last 8 years in simulation training in the HVAC, Electrical, Energy Auditing, Solar Install, Manufacturing, and Construction Codes industries, Interplay offers both off-the-shelf and custom solutions to solve difficult workforce training challenges. Interplay Learning was named to the latest Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the top fastest-growing private companies in the United States.About GSESGSES is a multi‐disciplinary renewable energy engineering, training and consultancy company specialising in PV solar design, online and face-to-face solar training, solar book publishing and PV system audits. Collectively, GSES has decades of local and global experience undertaking projects in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands. GSES leads Australia in education and training in the Renewable Energy Innovation and Technology Sector and actively partners with government, private enterprise and local communities worldwide in facilitating the growth and development of the renewable energy industry through education, training, engineering, consulting and publications.