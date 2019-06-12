SEPA Announces 2019 Power Players Awards Winners

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) today announces the winners of its 2019 SEPA Power Players Awards. Winners in seven award categories will be honored July 29 during SEPA's Grid Evolution Summit in Washington, D.C. Rep. Joe Garcia, former U.S. Representative for Florida's 26th congressional district, will keynote the Power Players Awards Gala.



Prior to his election to Congress, Garcia was appointed by President Obama to serve as Director of the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity at the Department of Energy. He has also served as the Chairman of the Florida Public Service Commission, and as an advisor to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).Now in their eleventh year, the awards recognize utilities, their industry partners, individuals and other stakeholders working on the front lines of the U.S. energy transformation. In particular, the SEPA Power Players Awards focus on projects, initiatives and thought leadership that promote collaborative, innovative and replicable models for change. These industry leaders significantly advance knowledge of or access to clean energy with solutions that benefit electricity consumers and the grid.The 2019 SEPA Power Players are:• Power Player of the Year: Ron Nichols, President, Southern California Edison• Electric Cooperative Utility of the Year: Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative• Public Power Utility of the Year: Sacramento Municipal Utility District• Investor-Owned Utility of the Year: PPL Electric Utilities• Innovative Partner of the Year: EnergyHub & Arizona Public Service• Change Agent of the Year: Powerley• Visionary of the Year: PECI"This year, we received a record number of nominations, which is indicative of an industry that is rapidly changing and evolving," said SEPA President and CEO Julia Hamm. "The winners are representative of the widespread innovation that is happening across the energy sector, and showcase a heightened consumer and business demand for clean energy. SEPA's goal is to recognize the projects and initiatives that align with and demonstrate progress toward our vision of a clean and modern grid that ultimately leads to a carbon-free energy future."This year's winners were chosen from a broad field of nominees and recently announced finalists. The panel of five independent judges represent diverse sectors and expertise in the electric power industry.A few days after learning that he was named the "Power Player of the Year," Ron Nichols passed away after waging a courageous battle against cancer. SEPA and Southern California Edison are heartened to know he learned of this prestigious honor beforehand.As president of Southern California Edison, Ron was instrumental in SCE doubling down on their commitment as an industry leader in clean energy and efficient electrification through the Clean Power and Electrification Pathway. His leadership led to collaboration among many sectors that helped achieve unprecedented momentum for transformative energy policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change. His efforts will be felt for years and generations to come.