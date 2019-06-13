Dividend Finance and Sense Partner to Offer Solar Installers a New Approach to Engaging Customers Through Home Energy Monitoring

Dividend Finance has partnered with Sense to offer home energy monitoring to its nationwide network of solar installation partners. Through the partnership, solar providers can enroll in the Dividend-Sense program and purchase Sense energy monitors at a discount based on the combined buying power of the extensive Dividend network.



Solar installers that integrate Sense into their product offerings see more customer engagement during the critical pre-installation period, maximizing sales conversion and customer satisfaction. In general, U.S. homeowners may wait weeks or even months for their solar systems to be permitted and installed. When the Sense monitor is deployed early in the process, either before or during solar installation, homeowners understand their home energy usage immediately, and are more energy efficient by the time the system is commissioned. This ensures that the customer will realize the full savings benefit of their solar system.For solar installers, Sense focuses customer attention on total energy savings, which leads to better close rates and happier customers. After installation, Sense can help increase follow-on referrals and reduce the high cost of customer acquisition."Dividend continues to play a pivotal leadership role in the industry with their forward-thinking approach to solar. Together, we are setting the bar higher for all solar installers. We're helping installers sell solar more effectively as they transition to becoming whole home energy providers, so they can diversify their revenue streams, create better customer outcomes and grow sustainably," said Gabe Abbott, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Sense.An award-winning smart home energy monitor, Sense tracks energy activity so homeowners can save money and make their homes safer and more reliable. The Sense Solar app shows solar production and energy consumption in real time while tracking the activity and energy usage of individual devices in the home. With Sense, homeowners can save money on their energy bill and get a better return on their solar investment.With insights from Sense device data, Dividend can help solar providers to identify opportunities for home energy efficiency improvements that help customers save even more. For instance, Sense can provide highly detailed load profiles to help installers assess the viability of an energy storage system.The combination of insights from Sense data and Dividend's home improvement financing helps installers broaden their energy related services confidently. For example, HVAC systems vary widely in their energy demands, depending on system configuration, installation and resident behavior. Using Sense data, installers can detect potential problems and recommend more efficient HVAC upgrades, which can be financed through a Dividend home improvement loan."At Dividend, we recognize that the industry is evolving beyond solar to provide a suite of energy efficient solutions for home improvement," says Paul Watson, VP of Business Development at Dividend Finance. "Through our partnership with Sense, we are able to give solar customers greater visibility into how their consumption patterns change, and where they can further minimize their family's carbon footprint."About DividendDividend is a leading national provider of renewable energy and energy-efficiency financing solutions for property owners through a suite of residential solar, home improvement and Commercial PACE financing products. The Company pioneered the residential solar financing landscape in 2014 with the launch of its EmpowerLoan product for financing residential solar installations and continues to expand its product offerings into the home improvement market. In addition to its industry-leading suite of financial products, Dividend has developed a comprehensive technology platform for installation partners and homeowners to streamline the financing process and manage financed project fulfillment. Learn more by visiting https://www.dividendfinance.com.About Sense LabsSense is the first company to give consumers engaging, real-time analytics on energy consumption in their homes right on their mobile devices. Its mission is to make all homes intelligent through its "fitness tracker for the home," helping consumers save money and live safer with more energy-efficient households. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying major energy drains in their home so they can substantially reduce their energy costs. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.