Hanergy Bags Prestigious APVIA Award 2019 for Phenomenal Contribution to Photovoltaic Industry

Beijing, June 17, 2019 - The multinational clean energy company, Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group, adds yet another feather to its cap. The company recently won the illustrious Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association (APVIA) Award 2019 for its exceptional contribution to the photovoltaic industry and being at the forefront of technological advancements.



More Headlines Articles

At the award ceremony that was held on sidelines of SNEC 2019 PV Power Expo, Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association presented Hanergy with the ‘APVIA Honorable Award--Industrial Contribution' and ‘APVIA Award--Technological Achievement'. On behalf of Hanergy, Mr. Gao Jun, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Domestic Sales of Hanergy received the awards.Launched by the Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association in 2013, APVIA Awards is one of the most influential photovoltaic industry awards in Asia-Pacific area. The APVIA Awards recognize organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the photovoltaic industry through achievements in the areas of capability development or innovation.Receiving the prestigious award in two distinguished categories, Mr. Gao Jun said, "We're honored to have received the illustrious APVIA Award 2019 for our contribution to Photovoltaic Industry and technological achievements. At Hanergy, we take a lot of pride for having been at the forefront of the technological innovations and promote mobile energy as an integral part of the future energy at global level. With this recognition, we're further driven to raise the bar in the industry through our constant work to make this world a better place to live in."Earlier, this year in March Hanergy's innovative thin-film solar products won 4 iF Design Awards, also known as the "Oscar Awards in designing". Similarly, the HanPower Plus in, the company's portable solar power charger, was recognized by the design industry's most stringent jury and won the Red Dot Award in the Product Design category.Hanergy's solar cells set the world record for conversion efficiency several times, with the newest one being 29.1%. It launched and upgraded handful of consumer products in 2018, including Humbrella, solar-powered umbrella; SolarTank, solar backpack; HanPower, solar power bank, retaining its leading position in mobile energy sector.About Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group Limited:Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group Limited is a multinational clean energy company as well as the world's leading thin-film solar power company, committed to change the world by thin-film solar. It has branches in provinces all over China as well as in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa and other regions. Through global technical integration and independent innovation, Hanergy has become a world leader in thin-film solar technology. The maximum research conversion efficiency of its copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) technology has reached 21.2%, as certified by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), and its single-junction and dual-junction gallium arsenide (GaAs) technology's research conversion efficiency has reached to 29.1 and 31.6% respectively. Having been at the forefront of technological innovations, and with its record conversion efficiency rates for solar thin film cells, Hanergy has retained its leadership position in thin-film power industry.