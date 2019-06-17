How heat networks can clean up gas guzzling homes

The major challenge of cleaning up gas guzzling homes will be discussed by heat network specialist Switch2 Energy at two London Climate Action Week events this July.



Sustainable heat networks are seen as a key solution to decarbonising UK housing, which accounts for 14% of total UK emissions. The government is considering proposals by the Committee on Climate Change to disconnect new homes from the gas grid by 2025 and accelerate heat network deployment as part of an urgent package of measures to move to greener heating supplies.Switch2 Energy will showcase its award-winning technologies at London Climate Action Week's public sector sustainability conference, Green Government 2019, on Tuesday 2 July. Switch2 is improving sustainability across 500 district and community heating schemes. Its end-to-end service covers all aspects of heat network design, development, supply, operation and maintenance, including a complete Energy Service Companies (ESCo) solution.On Friday 5 July Switch2 and The Housing Forum will examine innovative alternatives to individual gas boilers - and key issues of energy sustainability. This is a London Climate Action Week event to address the emerging challenge of 'Decarbonising Housing Stock'. The seminar will explore how to deliver affordable, low carbon heat networks as a key element of sustainable energy strategies. It will feature guest speakers from across the housing supply chain, who will consider the legal implications of pending regulation from the Competition and Markets Authority.During Climate Action Week, Switch2's Ian Allan is a guest speaker at Penningtons Manches' 'Heat Networks and the Social Housing Sector' breakfast seminar in central London on Thursday 4 July. He will discuss commercial and operational issues of effective heat network deployment, including using ESCos to unlock heat network delivery.For further details or to register your attendance to one of the seminar sessions contact Switch2 on 0330 053 5599 or email Rebecca.Stenson@switch2.co.uk