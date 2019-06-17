Saft strengthens its energy storage business with the acquisition of Go Electric

Paris, June 17th, 2019 - Saft has acquired 100 percent of the shares of Go Electric Inc., a leading US-based developer of distributed energy resiliency solutions for microgrids and Commercial & Industrial customers.



Go Electric's microgrid power controller technology, combined with energy storage, plays a key role in enabling customer sites to ‘keep the lights on' by islanding them from the grid should a power outage occur. The technology also helps to integrate higher levels of distributed renewable energy and reduce energy costs. Go Electric's solution has been deployed in military microgrids and commercial sites across the US and Canada."This acquisition is an important step in Saft's strategy to accelerate the growth of its energy storage systems business: Saft is now able to expand its scope of expertise from battery design and manufacture to the deployment of integrated turnkey distributed renewable energy storage solutions that connect customer sites to the grid," said Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables & Power at Total."Go Electric can accelerate its growth beyond North America and benefit from Saft's brand recognition and long-standing experience in providing high quality products in energy storage" said Lisa Laughner, CEO and co-founder of Go Electric Inc."The current evolution in customer requirements is bringing energy storage into a new area of competitiveness and performance. With this Go Electric acquisition, we are expanding our technology portfolio for distributed renewable solutions and reinforcing our footprint in North America" added Hervé Amossé, Saft Executive Vice President Transportation, Telecom and Grid.***About Go ElectricGo Electric delivers turnkey microgrid solutions that deliver uninterruptible power to facilities and military bases, lower energy costs, integrate renewables with batteries and generators, and provide grid-stabilizing energy services to utilities. Go Electric is headquartered in Anderson, Indiana at the Flagship Enterprise Center and has offices in Brooklyn and Honolulu. More information about Go Electric can be found at www.goelectricinc.comAbout SaftSaft specializes in advanced technology battery solutions for industry, from the design and development to the production, customization and service provision. For 100 years, Saft's longer-lasting batteries and systems have provided critical safety applications, back-up power and propulsion for our customers. Our innovative, safe and reliable technology delivers high performance on land, at sea, in the air and in space. Saft is powering industry and smarter cities, while providing critical back-up functionality in remote and harsh environments from the Arctic Circle to the Sahara Desert. Saft is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total, a leading international oil and gas company and a major player in low-carbon energies.We energize the world. www.saftbatteries.comAbout TotalTotal is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major. More information about Total can be found at www.total.com###Press contactsSaftKaren Hollington, Corporate communications managerTel.: +33 1 58 63 16 60, e-mail: karen.hollington@saftbatteries.comDiana Mejia, Communications manager, Transportation, Telecom & GridTel.: +33 1 58 63 16 92, e-mail: diana.mejia@saftbatteries.TopLine CommsAndrew Bartlett, Tel.: +44 207 580 6502, e-mail: andrew@toplinecomms.comClapp CommunicationsLisa Harlow, Tel.: +1-410-561-8886, e-mail: lisa@clappcommunications.comAntenna Group for Go ElectricMolly Rafelson, Tel.: +1-646-883-3892, e-mail: goelectric@antennagroup.com