SAKOR TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES NEW POWERTRAIN DYNAMOMETER SYSTEM FOR MAJOR INTERNATIONAL PROVIDER OF DRIVE TRAIN COMPONENTS

HIGHLY CONFIGURABLE TEST SYSTEM ADAPTS TO ANY TORQUE TRANSFER DEVICE GEOMETRY



SAKOR Technologies Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, announces that it recently provided a new test stand for testing clutches, transfer cases, and other torque transfer devices for a major international provider of power train components. Powerful, flexible, and designed for maintainability, the powertrain test stand will be used for testing torque transfer components in small passenger to medium industrial vehicles.The SAKOR system, one of six built for the customer, features dual 420 kilowatt dynamometers that can operate at up to 6000 revolutions per minute (rpm). The dynamometer system offers maximum continuous torque of 4010 newton-meters, with up to 150 percent overload for up to 30 seconds. The test stand can be easily adjusted, so it can adapt to any transfer case/torque transfer device geometry. The system is controlled by SAKOR's industry-leading DynoLAB™ data acquisition and control system, which provides reliable fully automated test procedures for all customer testing protocols.The dynamometers feature unique adjustable output geometry, which enables users to configure the system to account for different input and output shaft center lines and drop angles. This makes testing less expensive and safer and provides better data accuracy. It also reduces system set up time. A modular cooling system is mounted below the dynamometer and can be easily accessed for maintenance.Featuring a wide array of data acquisition channels, the new test stand can collect information on temperature, pressure, flow, and speed. With controller area network (CAN) ports for communication with the customer's smart controllers, the system can automatically shift the unit under test and also has the ability to directly control older devices that lack CAN communication capability."The new test stand has been built for maximum flexibility and adjusts quickly and easily to any transfer case system being tested," said Randal Beattie, president of SAKOR. "It takes minimal operator time to set up and install test units, so what used to take many hours and long drive shafts can now be done in a matter of minutes."About SAKOR Technologies Inc.SAKOR Technologies Inc. is a recognized leader in the manufacture and development of reliable and cost-effective automated test instrumentation systems for a wide range of applications. For over 30 years, the company has been providing quality products and superior customer service to a variety of markets including automotive, hybrid and electric vehicle, military, aerospace, marine, heavy equipment, performance racing, electric motor, consumer appliance and more.For more information, contact us at 989-720-2700, via e-mail at: info@SAKOR.com, or visit SAKOR's website at www.sakor.com.