Seanergy 2019: more than ever at the heart of the Marine Renewable Energies & Offshore Wind sectors

Dunkirk, France, June 18th 2019 - From June 5th to 7th, Dunkirk (France) hosted Seanergy, the international forum dedicated to Marine Renewable Energies and Offshore Wind, which settles every year in a French coastal city. With 2,500 participants and more than 30 nationalities represented, 200 exhibitors, 30 speakers, more than 500 business meetings and 2 immersive tours of industrial sites, the 2019 edition, under the High Patronage of Mr Emmanuel MACRON President of French Republic, has once again brought together the MRE world.



On this occasion, French and international actors (start-ups, industrial SMEs, large energy and maritime groups, universities, research centers, NGOs and public institutions) were able to present their know-how and their technological innovations as well as concrete feedback on the projects already deployed in France and worldwide.Seanergy, as true accelerator of business, has been the scene of a strong mobilization of all actors, French and international ; mobilization that is now bearing fruit in terms of development prospects, legitimized by last week's announcements in France: The statement made by the Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, on June 12th, on the increase rate of call for tenders for floating and fixed offshore wind, confirming the objective of 1 GW per year in the French energy program (PPE), The validation and launch of the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm project by the French Conseil d'Etat, The announcement, on June 14th, of the winning consortium for the Dunkirk offshore wind farm whose very competitive price is under 50€ MWh (EDF Renewables/Innogy/Enbridge).« We are proud to have organized this 4th edition of Seanergy in Dunkirk, France, a territory opened to Europe and engaged in energy transition. Seanergy proves once again the unifying spirit of the French and international MRE and Offshore Wind ecosystem, which is determined to collectively demonstrate the competitiveness of offshore wind industry, as a spearhead of the whole MRE sector.Marc Lafosse, Oceanographer, CEO of Bluesign, Organizer of Seanergy »Seanergy 2019 focused on several strategic topics for the industry: With the award of the offshore wind farm off Dunkirk, at a MWh price below €50, the French offshore wind sector has taken a new step by placing France at the heart of the European renewable energy market, as a competitive and indispensable player in offshore wind energy. The development of all other marine technologies (tidal, wave, ocean thermal energy, etc.) is continuing, driven by offshore wind, and confirming their decrease in costs: 40% reduction in the costs of tidal energy during the last 5 years in Europe. These indicators apply to various technologies in R&D process, in order to build a sustainable industry drawing its resources from its cross-section between the sea and energy. This edition also showcased energy storage with the presence of leading energy specialists, network solution developers and assembly units. Seanergy has echoed the major French territorial structuring projects for this sector, which is naturally and gradually turning towards MRE.Bluesign will continue its work of accompanying the MRE players worldwide towards their growth, with the 5th edition of Seanergy, which will take place in Nantes and Saint-Nazaire (France) from June 10th to 12th 2020. Once again, the objectives will be to gather international actors (industrial and institutional), to federate ecosystems, to support the development of this sector, and to encourage new projects of energy transition and blue growth.« With the roadmap that France has just set for itself in its energy strategy, and the adoption in the coming days of an ambitious French energy program - PPE - Marine Renewable Energies represent a reality and a concrete opportunity for the French industry and the energy mix of our territory. The entire industry is on its way to create 15,000 long-term jobs in French coastal regions. The sector now has real prospects for progress in France and it is today a true catalyst for a wider dynamic, already very committed on the international level.Marc Lafosse, Oceanographer, CEO of Bluesign, Organizer of Seanergy »About Bluesign - @BluesignEventsBluesign is an independent communication and consultancy agency committed to accompany its clients on all their projects - conventions and congresses, demonstrations, tradeshows and exhibitions - from the definition of the strategy up to the implementation onsite. In close collaboration with utilities, Bluesign contributes to the attractiveness policies and economic development of territories, by the structuring, the promotion and the animation of innovative industrial sectors such as: sustainable development, the energy transition (Marine Renewable Energies - MRE - in particular), and digital technology.Bluesign also leads the 1st job site dedicated to MRE, www.workinblue.fr; and organizes SEANERGY, the international MRE Forum, www.seanergy2019.com. Based in France (Paris and Bordeaux), Bluesign develops its activities in France and on the international stage.