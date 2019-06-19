PVinsights: Solar panel prices fall as the US safeguard tariff exemption weighs

Solar panel prices weaken this week, after the US unexpected tariff exemption on bifacial modules drags on solar panels. In order to take advantage of the US tariff exemption, all solar players in the US are planning to adopt bifacial solar modules as soon as possible and intending to renegotiate their supply contracts. On the other hand, even as the slow China demand overshadows global demand growth, since most players are still optimistic to the demand in the remaining of this year, solar panel prices are still flat out of the US market.

Oversea polysilicon prices fall for a third week this month, extending declines in the previous two weeks, on continued increases in the US polysilicon stockpiles and concerns about demand growth. As the demand keeps shifting to mono-grade polysilicon, the price in China inches up this week, although some Chinese suppliers continue to control their production output though annual maintenance and Korean producers cut their production amid high electricity bill.



Multi-crystalline price is flat this week ahead of the effectiveness of China 2019 subsidy policy in July, while players keep a cautious stance after a Chinese giant producer paints a gloomy outlook. On the other hand, mono-crystalline wafer prices hold steady, although suppliers are taking advantage of the increasing demand from the aggressive mono-crystalline PERC cell capacity expansion, gains capped amid the rising supply and the downstream price correction.Mono-crystalline PERC cell prices turn south this week after the demand retreats from a historical peak in the previous week, as the supply records new highs on strong China manufacturing production data, ahead of the effectiveness of China 2019 subsidy policy in July. Besides, after major buyers cut their purchasing quantity on mono-crystalline PERC cells, major Chinese suppliers finally decide to cut their price quotes to secure the orders, as the other Chinese suppliers keep expanding their capacity to make the market turn into oversupply. Multi-crystalline cell prices retreat a steady from a rally in the beginning of this month, as major supplier continue to raise their production utilization rate to fulfill the demand and buyers turn cautious on market outlook.