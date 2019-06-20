Pioneering zinc hybrid battery technology developed for the UK

Birmingham-based renewable energy company, Bryt Energy, has collaborated with Eos Energy



Storage and Connected Energy to develop and roll out a pioneering and financially competitive batterytechnology in the UK. The EU's first Zinc hybrid battery system will be tested under UK conditionsbefore being targeted at universities for research purposes. It is expected that the first EU certifiedsystem will be provided to the UK Industrial and Commercial market next year.The Eos system is revolutionary in the energy industry and has the potential to be the mostcompetitive and low-cost battery in the market. It has a high energy to power ratio, enabling greaterflexibility during peak load periods, and is long-lasting and safe. Its low hazard risk makes itparticularly suitable for COMAH sites (Control of Major Accident Hazards) as well as the Industrial andCommercial market. It's also ethically sourced and environmentally friendly; at the end of its life, partscan either be reused, recycled or safely disposed of.As well as the safety and ethical benefits, customers can take advantage of the battery's economicpotential, which includes grid service income, peak shaving and capacity charge avoidance, alloptimised by Bryt Energy using pioneering software and technology. Guaranteeing energy resilience,businesses can gain energy security, avoid grid capacity restrictions and make the most of their onsite generation. For the UK in general, the technology allows more renewable energy onto the grid,reducing energy prices and helping the move towards a low carbon future.US-based Eos Energy Storage has been developing Zinc hybrid batteries at its New Jersey facilitysince 2008. After successfully deploying batteries in the US, India and South America, Eos hasworked with Bryt Energy to introduce the pioneering, low cost technology to UK customers. Thecollaboration also involves Connected Energy, who will adapt their power control and managementtechnology for the Eos system. Connected Energy will ensure the AC system is compliant and EUcertified and will be testing the integrated system towards the end of 2019.Bryt Energy will provide the Eos battery system to the UK market as part of an innovative package,supplying zero carbon, 100% renewable electricity with options for on-site generation and optimisationsolutions. Together they can be uniquely combined to maximise the value for customers. The batterysystem is also being developed to integrate with Electric Vehicle Charging and Demand SideManagement solutions.Geoff Thomas, Managing Director of Bryt Energy Storage, said: "Battery storage is a key componentof decarbonising the UK's energy system. Not only does it provide significant business andenvironmental benefits to our customers, it really helps secure energy supply when the sun doesn'tshine and the wind doesn't blow. At Bryt Energy, we're passionate about leading British businesses toembrace a low carbon future and our pioneering battery technology takes us one step closer to thisgoal."Matthew Lumsden, CEO of Connected Energy, said, "There will be no ‘silver bullet' for energystorage. Different solutions will be required for a range of applications, so we are very excited aboutworking with Eos technology alongside our 2nd life battery systems; two solutions with highsustainability credentials."Joe Mastrangelo, CEO Eos Energy Storage, said, "Eos is proud to partner with Bryt Energy andConnected Energy to bring safe, sustainable, and scalable zinc-based energy storage to the UKmarket."Get in touch to learn more at energystorage@brytenergy.co.uk or on 0330 058 0700.Bryt EnergyBryt Energy, part of the Statkraft Group, is a passionate, future-focused energy company, on amission to take their community on a carbon-reducing journey. Bryt Energy's power is zero carbonand 100% renewable, using only Wind, Hydro and Solar energy sources to power British businesses.Whether it be on-site generation, battery storage or optimisation controls, Bryt Energy are at theforefront of the clean energy technology revolution with solutions that maximise value from customers'electricity supply contracts.For more information on Bryt Energy, please visit https://www.brytenergy.co.uk/ or follow on social media at https://twitter.com/BrytEnergy and https://www.linkedin.com/company/bryt-energy/Eos Energy StorageEos Energy Storage is ready to help scale clean energy faster. Eos battery solutions ensurerenewables are as reliable and competitive as the market expects and sustainable as the worldneeds. The Eos Aurora® system integrates the company's aqueous, zinc battery technology (Znyth®)to provide a safe, scalable, and sustainable alternative to Lithium Ion. Optimised with relentlesstesting, the Eos Aurora is non-flammable, proven to perform, made with widely available materials,and is fully recyclable. For more information on Eos Energy Storage, please visit www.eosenergystorage.comConnected EnergyConnected Energy is a world class innovator in the field of energy storage, with expertise spanningsystem design and integration through to commercialisation, system delivery and operation. Bestknown for its circular economy approach to developing its E-STOR technology, utilising 2nd lifeelectric vehicle batteries in low cost stationary energy storage applications, Connected Energy alsouses its expertise to provide technical integration services to customers with other battery and energyrelated technologies. Connected Energy is based in Newcastle upon Tyne with its UK TechnicalCentre in Norfolk and has systems deployed in the UK, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.For more information on Connected Energy, please visit www.c-e-int.com