Pioneering zinc hybrid battery technology developed for the UK
Bryt Energy, Eos Energy Storage and Connected Energy collaborate to develop the first financially competitive alternative battery technology in the United Kingdom.
Birmingham-based renewable energy company, Bryt Energy, has collaborated with Eos Energy
technology in the UK. The EU's first Zinc hybrid battery system will be tested under UK conditions
before being targeted at universities for research purposes. It is expected that the first EU certified
system will be provided to the UK Industrial and Commercial market next year.
The Eos system is revolutionary in the energy industry and has the potential to be the most
competitive and low-cost battery in the market. It has a high energy to power ratio, enabling greater
flexibility during peak load periods, and is long-lasting and safe. Its low hazard risk makes it
particularly suitable for COMAH sites (Control of Major Accident Hazards) as well as the Industrial and
Commercial market. It's also ethically sourced and environmentally friendly; at the end of its life, parts
can either be reused, recycled or safely disposed of.
As well as the safety and ethical benefits, customers can take advantage of the battery's economic
potential, which includes grid service income, peak shaving and capacity charge avoidance, all
optimised by Bryt Energy using pioneering software and technology. Guaranteeing energy resilience,
businesses can gain energy security, avoid grid capacity restrictions and make the most of their onsite generation. For the UK in general, the technology allows more renewable energy onto the grid,
reducing energy prices and helping the move towards a low carbon future.
US-based Eos Energy Storage has been developing Zinc hybrid batteries at its New Jersey facility
since 2008. After successfully deploying batteries in the US, India and South America, Eos has
worked with Bryt Energy to introduce the pioneering, low cost technology to UK customers. The
collaboration also involves Connected Energy, who will adapt their power control and management
technology for the Eos system. Connected Energy will ensure the AC system is compliant and EU
certified and will be testing the integrated system towards the end of 2019.
Bryt Energy will provide the Eos battery system to the UK market as part of an innovative package,
supplying zero carbon, 100% renewable electricity with options for on-site generation and optimisation
solutions. Together they can be uniquely combined to maximise the value for customers. The battery
system is also being developed to integrate with Electric Vehicle Charging and Demand Side
Management solutions.
Geoff Thomas, Managing Director of Bryt Energy Storage, said: "Battery storage is a key component
of decarbonising the UK's energy system. Not only does it provide significant business and
environmental benefits to our customers, it really helps secure energy supply when the sun doesn't
shine and the wind doesn't blow. At Bryt Energy, we're passionate about leading British businesses to
embrace a low carbon future and our pioneering battery technology takes us one step closer to this
goal."
Matthew Lumsden, CEO of Connected Energy, said, "There will be no ‘silver bullet' for energy
storage. Different solutions will be required for a range of applications, so we are very excited about
working with Eos technology alongside our 2nd life battery systems; two solutions with high
sustainability credentials."
Joe Mastrangelo, CEO Eos Energy Storage, said, "Eos is proud to partner with Bryt Energy and
Connected Energy to bring safe, sustainable, and scalable zinc-based energy storage to the UK
market."
Get in touch to learn more at energystorage@brytenergy.co.uk or on 0330 058 0700.
Bryt Energy
Bryt Energy, part of the Statkraft Group, is a passionate, future-focused energy company, on a
mission to take their community on a carbon-reducing journey. Bryt Energy's power is zero carbon
and 100% renewable, using only Wind, Hydro and Solar energy sources to power British businesses.
Whether it be on-site generation, battery storage or optimisation controls, Bryt Energy are at the
forefront of the clean energy technology revolution with solutions that maximise value from customers'
electricity supply contracts.For more information on Bryt Energy, please visit https://www.brytenergy.co.uk/ or follow on social media at https://twitter.com/BrytEnergy and https://www.linkedin.com/company/bryt-energy/
Eos Energy Storage
Eos Energy Storage is ready to help scale clean energy faster. Eos battery solutions ensure
renewables are as reliable and competitive as the market expects and sustainable as the world
needs. The Eos Aurora® system integrates the company's aqueous, zinc battery technology (Znyth®)
to provide a safe, scalable, and sustainable alternative to Lithium Ion. Optimised with relentless
testing, the Eos Aurora is non-flammable, proven to perform, made with widely available materials,
and is fully recyclable. For more information on Eos Energy Storage, please visit www.eosenergystorage.com
Connected Energy
Connected Energy is a world class innovator in the field of energy storage, with expertise spanning
system design and integration through to commercialisation, system delivery and operation. Best
known for its circular economy approach to developing its E-STOR technology, utilising 2nd life
electric vehicle batteries in low cost stationary energy storage applications, Connected Energy also
uses its expertise to provide technical integration services to customers with other battery and energy
related technologies. Connected Energy is based in Newcastle upon Tyne with its UK Technical
Centre in Norfolk and has systems deployed in the UK, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.
For more information on Connected Energy, please visit www.c-e-int.com
