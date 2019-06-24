ALL-ENERGY AND DCARBONISE CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS NOW AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD

Over 440 conference presentations and academic posters given at the 19th All-Energy and the inaugural Dcarbonise 2019 held at Glasgow's SEC on 15 and 16 May, are now available to download free of charge. The duo of events - the first concentrating on renewable and low carbon generation and the second on low carbon heat, energy efficiency and low carbon transport - attracted total attendance of 7,871, an increase of 12% from 2018, 250 exhibiting companies from home and overseas, and some 600 speakers in panel discussions, ‘presentation-style' conference sessions and in rolling seminar sessions on the exhibition show floor.



"This is a record number of presentations to have available for people to download," explains Event Director, Jonathan Heastie of Reed Exhibitions. "They are useful for those who were there and want to re-live the experience; for those who perhaps missed a particular session in favour of another, and even those who were not able to get to us this year. Our statistics show that there were 6,439 conference and seminar visits over the two days; and our post-show visitor survey shows that 75% of visitors attended the conference with an equally high satisfaction level."We hope they are extensively used throughout the coming months and will inspire people to submit ideas and abstracts once the Call for Papers for next year's events (13-14 May 2020 again at SEC, Glasgow) opens in the Autumn."We also hope the presentations they will encourage speakers, exhibitors and tall with interesting opinions to consider contributing to our blog which is kept alive throughout the year."The presentations can be downloaded from www.all-energy.co.uk/Conference/Download-2019-Presentations/Full information on all aspects of All-Energy and Dcarbonise, including exhibiting and sponsorship, are at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com