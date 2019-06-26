AWEA statement on the introduction of National Renewable Electricity Standard legislation in the Senate

WASHINGTON — The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement in support of the Renewable Electricity Standard Act of 2019 introduced by Senator Tom Udall (D-NM), along with Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Angus King (I-ME):



"Senator Udall's National Renewable Electricity Standard proposes a flexible framework for states to make meaningful power-sector carbon emissions cuts, fueled by market competition between renewable energy technologies," said Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association. "This is the kind of policy, along with improvements to transmission planning and permitting, that is needed to build a 21st century clean economy, drive major new investment in wind farms, grow demand for U.S. factories, and cut consumer energy bills."###AWEA is the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 114,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, serving as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers.