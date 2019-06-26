Silfab Solar Modules Secure “Top Performer” Rating for PVEL 2019 Scorecard

The rating applies to Silfab’s SLA and SLG series modules, which provide maximum power density and long-term reliability backed by one of the most trusted warranty programs in the industry.

Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV manufacturer, earned a "top performer" rating under the rigorous PV Evolution Labs testing, the company announced today. The rating applies to Silfab's SLA and SLG series modules, which provide maximum power density and long-term reliability backed by one of the most trusted warranty programs in the industry.



Silfab, which has been perfecting PV module technology and manufacturing processes for more than 35 years, was the only North American manufacturer to receive the 2019 PVEL top performer award in the categories of dynamic mechanical load (DML) testing, thermal cycling (TC) testing, and PID (potential-induced degradation)."Silfab continues to innovate solar PV manufacturing and design to deliver the highest quality modules 100% made in North America. We continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards and, once again, independent and very rigorous testing proves the long-term reliability of our products," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO.About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American manufacturing leader in the design and development of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages over 35 years of solar experience and operates from Bellingham, Washington (USA) and Toronto, Canada. The combined 158,000 sq. ft. facilities feature multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for, and dedicated to the North American market.