Highview Power Wins Top Honour at Ashden Awards for Energy Innovation

LONDON - 27 June 2019 - Highview Power, the global leader in long-duration energy storage solutions, announced today that it has won the 2019 Ashden Award for Energy Innovation with its proprietary CRYOBatteryTM technology. Highview Power's innovative giga-scale, long-duration energy storage technology provides the flexibility and storage capacity necessary for renewable energies to serve as baseload power, paving the way for a future powered by 100% renewable energy sources.



The Ashden Awards—established in 2001—highlights and rewards pioneers in sustainable energy in the UK and in the developing world. Awards are given in a variety of categories—from clean cooking to sustainable cities. Winners of the Ashden Award are innovative businesses whose solutions and business models are leading the energy revolution around the world. By connecting winners with influential audiences, Ashden creates a network of learning, enabling outreach on a global scale."We are thrilled to receive such a prestigious award. The Ashden Awards put finalists through a very rigorous selection process—they want to ensure that they are awarding companies that are truly making a difference in solving the energy and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow," said Highview Power's president and CEO, Javier Cavada. "We are honoured that our CRYOBattery has proven to be such a technology."Highview Power's proprietary CRYOBattery technology utilizes air, which is cooled, stored as a liquid, then converted back to gas to drive a turbine which produces electricity. This is the only long-duration energy storage solution available today that can provide up to weeks of energy storage, can be scaled to grid-sized capacity, has no geographic constraints, and uses no exotic metals or harmful chemicals.Highview Power enables critical operations for utilities and independent power producers by delivering the lowest cost clean energy storage solution for large scale, long-duration applications.Highview Power also recently won a Regen Green Energy Award in the Clean Energy Innovation category and BusinessGreen Magazine's Technology of the Year award.About Highview PowerHighview Power is a designer and developer of the CRYOBattery™, a proprietary cryogenic energy storage system that delivers reliable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage to enable a 100% renewable energy future. Its proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and can deliver anywhere from 20 MW/80 MWh to more than 200 MW/1.2 GWh of energy and has a lifespan of 30 to 40 years. Developed using proven components from mature industries, it delivers pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints and can be configured to convert waste heat and cold to power. For more information, please visit: http://www.highviewpower.com.Media ContactWendy PrabhuMercom Communicationswww.mercomcapital.comHighviewPower@MercomCapital.com+1.512.215.4452