Natural Power expands commercial team with focus on emerging markets

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, continues to expand its commercial team in 2019 with some key appointments. Keith Burns began as Commercial Director earlier in the year and has now been joined by David Tidhar who moved from the planning and environment team to take up the new role, Head of Emerging Markets.

Keith's role has been focusing on the wider commercial operations of the business by leading the team in business development, tendering and marketing to support the next stage of its growth journey. Emerging markets have been identified as key to the international expansion plans for Natural Power, so Keith will be supported by David who will be concentrating on these markets, working closely with International Director, Pieter D'Haen.



David will be focussing on high growth markets where Natural Power does not currently have a local presence and expanding Natural Power's engagements with the International Development Banks. In addition to his business development activities, he will also continue to deliver planning and environmental services for strategic projects and due diligence assignments in emerging markets.Pieter D'Haen, International Director at Natural Power, said: "Supporting our clients worldwide requires a combination of a dedicated and experienced team and a network of reputable international partners. David's years of experience working globally makes him the perfect candidate to deliver our expansion of both, whilst ensuring high-quality services wherever the location."Keith added: "Natural Power has successfully grown to a significant medium-sized international business in recent years, and I'm looking ahead at how we develop the structure of the company for future growth and expansion. There are lots of opportunities across a range of renewable technologies and markets so I'm excited to support the team in capitalising on these and responding to the challenges ahead".Keith joins Natural Power from Vestas where he was UK Director of Sales, and prior to that, he was Head of Sales at Senvion Northern Europe. Having previously worked in leadership and business development roles in the electronics, aerospace, telecoms and medical markets he brings a wealth of experience from a diverse range of sectors in addition to his eight years in the renewable energy sector.