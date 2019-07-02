The UK’s first hydrogen train is unveiled, developed with alternative fuel expertise from Luxfer

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, a business unit of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and the world's largest manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders, announced that its G-Stor® H2 hydrogen cylinders have been used to help fuel the UK's first full-sized hydrogen powered demonstrator train. Unveiled at the RailLive 2019 show, the HyrdroFLEX project consists of a former Thameslink electric train retrofitted to run using a hydrogen fuel system.

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, a business unit of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and the world's largest manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders, announced that its G-Stor® H2 hydrogen cylinders have been used to help fuel the UK's first full-sized hydrogen powered demonstrator train. Unveiled at the RailLive 2019 show, the HyrdroFLEX project consists of a former Thameslink electric train retrofitted to run using a hydrogen fuel system.



More Headlines Articles

"We're proud to have worked on this innovative project which marks a significant step towards realising the UK's ambitions to have a more efficient, greener transport network," said Lewis Anderson, Alternative Fuel Manager at Luxfer Gas Cylinders. "This is just the start. Now that the concept is proven, the next phase is to put a hydrogen fuel system into a mainline passenger service offering a range of around 600 miles and requiring re-fuelling once a day."Luxfer's alternative fuel experts worked in close collaboration with Porterbrook and the University of Birmingham's Centre for Railway Research, which won the Department for Transport funding to support the concept. The four-cylinder hydrogen solution was developed and assembled in Luxfer's Nottingham, UK alternative fuel facility, which also supplies bespoke hydrogen solutions for a number of European buses including London double decker buses. [See graphic of how the hydrogen fuel system works]."With the government's recent commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, hydrogen provides a real alternative to diesel transport and electricity," commented Dr. Mark Lawday, Luxfer's head of European sales. "This project is an excellent example of Luxfer's commitment to a clean, green economy across the globe."About Luxfer Gas CylindersLuxfer Gas Cylinders (www.luxfercylinders.com) is the world's largest manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders. More than 70 million Luxfer cylinders in service around the world have an exemplary record for dependability and safety in a variety of applications, including firefighter and first-responder life support, medical, fire extinguishers, alternative fuel, specialty gas, beverage, aerospace, inflation, scuba and performance racing. An operating company of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR), Luxfer Gas Cylinders is based in Riverside, California, and has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., England, Canada, China and India. For more information on Luxfer Gas Cylinders visit: https://www.luxfercylinders.com/.About Luxfer Holdings PLC ("Luxfer")Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.