Controllis launches IonLiFe® battery

United Kingdom, 5th July 2019 Critical telecoms and off-grid sites can now gain significant performance and cost improvements by switching to state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries. Leading hybrid power systems specialist Controllis has launched an innovative 48V 105 Amp hour lithium-ion battery solution, IonLiFe®, specifically designed to integrate into the company's flexible hybrid power system for mobile, tower and off-grid deployments.



The new solution promises longer life, cheaper maintenance, lower total cost of ownership and improved reliability.Keeping the power on and critical sites on airCritical sites equipped with hybrid / renewable power systems typically use solar arrays combined with a battery bank to provide a reliable electricity supply. When the sun goes down or the batteries need charging an integrated diesel DC generator provides power to the site whilst also charging the batteries. A system controller ensures the site is powered 24x7 and minimises the generator's fuel use.In the past, conventional lead-acid batteries have often been used to provide power and energy storage. Whilst historically they were cheaper, they are much larger and heavier than lithium-ion and also prone to theft. There has, therefore, been an understandable transition to lithium-ion batteries, as their price has fallen and performance has improved, particularly by mobile operators."The cost per kilowatt hour cycle of lithium-ion batteries is now less than that of lead acid," said Simon Albury, Managing Director at Controllis. "This means that lithium-ion not only costs the operator less, but also offers much better performance, lifetime and a whole range of other operational benefits."The new IonLiFe® battery from Controllis is ideal for telecoms and off-grid sites. Its higher energy density means it is smaller and lighter than traditional lead-acid batteries. IonLiFe® take up less space and can be integrated within the same secure cabinet as the Controllis DC generator. This enables Controllis to provide a ‘one-box hybrid power solution' for telecoms and tower sites, all of which is cloud managed and provides extensive data analytics.IonLiFe® batteries also charge and discharge more efficiently, and many more times than lead-acid batteries - which means that they have a more reliable, longer and better working life. They are maintenance free and can be remotely monitored which saves telecoms operators significant operational cost.Mr Albury adds: "In launching IonLiFe® we are delivering a better performing, more reliable, more cost-effective battery and hybrid power solution for global telecoms, tower and off-grid deployments. Ultimately, our hybrid power solutions provide the best performance and lowest cost of ownership."