National economies are increasingly focusing on hydrogen

Hydrogen and fuel cells are climate-friendly and flexible energy technologies of the future. They are now becoming ever more important: The colorless gas can absorb excess green electricity and be used in all industries as a carbon and pollutant-free energy carrier, for example, by fuel cell-powered cars. The EU, as well as countries such as China and Japan, are working intensively to expand their infrastructure and promote the use of hydrogen. At the international industry event f-cell on September 10 and 11, 2019, in Stuttgart, representatives from research and industry will discuss current developments, markets and political goals relating to hydrogen. This year, the f-cell award will honor innovations in the areas of Research & Development and Products & Markets of the hydrogen and fuel cell industry, as well as innovative cooperation projects between Baden-Württemberg, Germany and France. Submissions close on July 26, 2019 https://f-cell.de/award/.



More Headlines Articles

The European Union wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 95 percent by 2050. In Germany, traffic should be essentially pollution-free by that time. Until now, electromobility has been regarded as the solution for clean air in cities. However, hydrogen and fuel cell technologies have now emerged from the shadow of better-known energy carriers. Hydrogen as a storage solution for excess electricity from renewable energies and as a transportation fuel is no longer only a vision of the future. This has also been recognized by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. Minister Anja Karliczek sees in hydrogen a tremendous potential to reduce CO2 emissions. Her ministry will provide 180 million euros for hydrogen research projects over the next three years.China has big plans and is taking the leadCountries like China and Japan, on the other hand, are a few steps ahead. Today, it is already estimated that by 2050, ten percent of Chinese energy system will be powered by hydrogen and that the annual production of hydrogen and fuel cell vehicles will reach 5.2 million. These will then be able to be filled at 10,000 hydrogen filling stations around the country. This does not seem unrealistic if you consider that today, the share of purely electric vehicles among new registrations in China is already 75 percent. These targets will be achieved with the help of extensive development programs from the government in Beijing.In the future, China will have to concentrate overall on more climate-friendly energy sources and carriers. The growing economy and population need to be supplied with sufficient electricity and heat. At the same time, high greenhouse gas emissions and poor air quality in large cities must be reduced. To ensure that future hydrogen-related measures are coordinated, in 2018, the state launched the "National Alliance of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell (China Hydrogen)."Chinese delegation at the f-cellA 10-member delegation from China will attend this year's f-cell in Stuttgart and exchange ideas with exhibitors and participants. A workshop entitled "Doing Business in China" will provide tips and tricks for successful business relationships. And the latest developments on the Chinese market will be presented on September 10, during the Opening.Plenary, starting at 9:30 a.m. by Dr. David Hart, Director of E4tech and Visiting Professor at London's Imperial College and Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Grove Fuel Cell Symposium.Japan sees hydrogen as a major economic factorJapan is pursuing similar and no less ambitious goals: In the run-up to the G20 summit in Osaka, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promoted his country's hydrogen strategy. The Pacific island state intends to establish a worldwide demand and supply chain for hydrogen as quickly as possible. In addition, at least 800,000 climate-friendly fuel cell cars will be rolling on Japan's roads by 2030.The opportunities and possibilities for generation, storage, conversion and distribution will be explained in a keynote speech by Kazuyoshi Honda, Tokyo Gas, on September 11, during Plenary III starting at 9 a.m.f-cell award for international projectsThe f-cell award, which is sponsored by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry for the Environment, Climate Protection and Energy and the Stuttgart Region Economic Development Agency, once again honors innovations in the fields of Research & Development and Products & Markets in the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. For the first time, innovative cooperation projects and concept ideas between Baden-Württemberg, Germany and France will be recognized in a separate category. The deadline for submissions for the f-cell award is July 26, 2019: https://f-cell.de/award/.Prizes will be awarded during the f-cell evening event on September 10, by Minister of the Environment of Baden-Württemberg, Franz Untersteller MdL.f-cell on social mediaCurrent information about f-cell, the exhibitors, the program and the speakers will be posted on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/f-cell/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/fcell_Germany. The official hashtag for the event is #fcell19.About f-cellFounded in 2001, f-cell is one of the oldest international trade events for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry, as well as one of the most important in the world. It provides a comprehensive overview of relevant international markets and technological advances. Here, participants make contacts and meet decision-makers. The interactive format offers an ideal platform for experts and newcomers to establish, discuss and build sustainable business relationships. The f-cell award honors innovative hydrogen and fuel cell projects and technologies and is supported by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry for the Environment, Climate and Energy Economy. The f-cell consists of a conference, interactive workshops, an evening event with award ceremony and an international trade fair. It will be held in Stuttgart on September 10 and 11, 2019.www.f-cell.de