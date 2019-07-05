PVinsights: The Recent 500MW Module Auction in China Records New Low at USD 0.245 /Wp to Mono PERC Module
The auction signals that Chinese suppliers are initiating the price competition and the price of mono-crystalline PERC module is heading below USD0.25/Wp globally, due to the aggressively capacity expansion and China demand slowdown.
China Power International Development (CPID) Limited recently released the result of 500MW module auctions of its grid parity project located in the township of Nanshuangmiao, Erhshihkuchiatzu, and Yangshan in Chaoyang county. The project will be completed and connected into the grid before 31st of December, 2019. As the first project of grid-parity solar project and the largest grid-parity solar project in China, according to the latest news, there are 17 companies joining the auction with the first ranking price of mono-crystalline PERC module at 1.903 Chines Yuan/Wp