Clenergy Launches New Ground-mount System PV-ezRack STMAC

Clenergy has officially launched a new ground-mount system.



More Headlines Articles

PV-ezRackSolarTerraceMAC is a newly developed ground-mounted system designed for large-scale solar plants worldwide. Its main components are manufactured out of PosMAC.PosMAC refers to POSCO Magnesium Aluminium alloy Coating product. It is a ternary alloy coated steel (Zn- 3%Mg- 2.5%Al) with high corrosion resistance developed with POSCO's own technology. Compared with the traditional hot-dip galvanized steel mounting structure, POSMAC mounting structure features far stronger corrosion resistance and self-healing performance and eliminates the need for regular maintenance. Another great feature of POSMAC is its elegant surface, eliminating concern for such quality issues as uneven zinc coating, zinc slag, or uncoated areas.Below we will take a closer look at the advantages of PV-ezRackSolarTerraceMAC.1. Better Product PerformancePosMAC shows much stronger corrosion resistance when compared with GI on flat, bending, cup and cross-section parts. In comparison with galvalume, PosMAC displays superior corrosion resistance at the cross-section area. Additionally, PosMAC displays better performance in terms of the hardness of the coating layer, friction, and chemical resistance.2. Superior Corrosion ResistancePV-ezRack POSMAC features excellent corrosion resistance, which can be attributed to the protection offered by Simonkolleite (Zn5(OH)8Cl2·H2O) and its seal-healing performance. Simonkolleite (Zn5(OH)8Cl2·H2O) is a dense and stable corrosion product in a film-like-form produced on the surface of the coating layer, which protects the base metal against corrosion. Although the cross-section will experience corrosion in early stages, it will be covered by a film of Simonkolleite(Zn5(OH)8Cl2·H2O), which serves to protect it against further corrosion.The corrosion-resistant performance of PosMAC has also been proven by other tests.Flat Surfaces (SST)Based on the Salt Spray Test (hereinafter referred to as SST) carried out on flat surfaces, PosMAC shows far stronger corrosion resistance in comparison with GI(H). When compared to Galvalume, PosMAC displays either equal or greater corrosion resistance.Level of Corrosion Resistance on Flat Surfaces (SST):PosMAC>Galvalume> GI(H)Flat Surfaces (CCT)According to the Cyclic Corrosion Test (hereinafter referred to as CCT) performed on flat surfaces, PosMAC displays much stronger corrosion resistance when compared with GI(H). In comparison with Galvalume, PosMAC demonstrates either equal or greater corrosion resistance.Level of Corrosion Resistance on Flat Surfaces (CCT):PosMAC>Galvalume> GI(H)3. Longer Service LifeBoth PosMac and GI(H) can provide protection against corrosion. As per the Cyclic Corrosion Test (hereinafter referred to as CCT), PosMac performs better in corrosion resistance when compared to GI(H), whose corrosion process starts at a much earlier period. PosMac can be expected to provide a much longer service life when compared to GI(H), sustaining at least 50 years and 25 years respectively.As a global leading solar mounting system manufacturer and supplier, Clenergy is equipped with various cutting-edge devices. This allows us to monitor the complete production process, ranging from the selection of raw materials to the inspection of finished products. At present, we have so far acquired the certification of ISO9000, ISO14000, MCS BBA, TÜV, SGS, Intertek, SAA, etc.PV-ezRackSolarTerraceMAC is manufactured in strict compliance with internationally accredited standards, including GB50797, AS NZS1170.2-2011, EN1991, ASCE 7-10, etc. We can manufacture customized systems according to different requirements as specified. Our products can also be subjected to stringent testing by designated third-parties if required.Please double-check with us before placing bulk orders.