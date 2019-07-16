Energy Industry Veteran Jessica Nee Joins Empower Energies To Expand Corporate Partnerships

Bethesda, MD - July 16, 2019 - Empower Energies, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions for commercial, institutional and industrial (C&I) customers, announced today that Jessica Nee has joined its business development team. With over 20 years in the energy industry, including 10 years in operations management, Jessica's extensive experience working with large C&I customers will further Empower's mission to expand its enterprise client base. Jessica joins Empower to focus on project origination, building renewable program management partnerships with businesses to drive their corporate sustainability goals.



More Headlines Articles

"We are excited to add Jessica to our team of professionals focused on offering renewable energy programs for large C&I customers," says Pam Maines, SVP and Head of Sales and Business Development. "Understanding how large C&I customers operate in conjunction with complex energy markets is a unique and essential skill that Jessica brings to Empower and will help meet the evolving needs for customer renewable energy program management and financed renewable energy solutions."About Empower EnergiesEmpower Energies is a full-service renewable energy program management, development and financing platform. We provide customized renewable energy project development, construction and financing solutions for C&I customers and channel partners. Empower utilizes a flexible approach to add value at any stage of the project cycle, depending on the needs of its customers and partners. The company is actively growing its team of professionals in sales, finance and operations and adding corporate clients and channel partners to its relationships in the industry.Press contact:Regan KellerAntenna Group on behalf of Empower Energiesempower_energies@antennagroup.com651-302-2649