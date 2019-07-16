Grasshopper Solar Joins the U.S. Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ®

- Grasshopper Solar, a global developer and asset owner headquartered in Canada, announced it has joined the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)Â®, the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry. Grasshopper's premium membership - at the â€˜Gigawatt' level - will advance the company's expansion efforts within the burgeoning U.S. solar market.



"With proven expertise in the development and management of solar power assets, we are poised to capitalize on the robust market opportunity in the U.S.," said Jonathan Persaud, Chief Development Officer at Grasshopper Solar. "We anticipate year over year increases in our U.S. asset base, as we pursue dual strategies of growth through acquisition and greenfield development."10.6 GW of solar power were installed in the U.S. last year - an annual growth in photovoltaic (PV) capacity surpassed only by China and India. An additional 2.7 GW were deployed in Q1 2019, a record for the first quarter. SEIA expects total installed capacity in the U.S., currently at 66.9 GW, to more than double over the next five years."Our membership in SEIA provides intelligence and exposure that will help us identify new investment opportunities and foster key partnerships," added Mr. Persaud. "We look forward to working with SEIA and its member organizations.""We welcome Grasshopper Solar to our association," said Dan Whitten, SEIA's Vice President of Public Affairs. "Grasshopper is making a significant commitment to the U.S. solar industry, and with the benefits that SEIA membership affords, they have new resources to help accelerate their bold market expansion strategy."About Grasshopper SolarGrasshopper Solar is a global developer and asset owner headquartered in Canada. Founded in 2007, it currently has $6.5 billion in assets under operation and various stages of development in countries around the world. Grasshopper Solar has been the recipient of multiple national industry awards including Solar Innovator of the Year, Project Finance Innovator of the Year and Solar Developer of the Year.www.grasshoppersolar.comAbout SEIAÂ®Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2019, the Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.