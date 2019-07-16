Highview Power Contracts with Tenaska Power Services for US Cryogenic Energy Storage Projects

Javier Cavada, president and CEO of Highview Power, said: “Highview is proud to work with Tenaska Power Services to develop our first projects located in the United States. They are well-respected and have an impressive track record of managing large energy assets. Tenaska’s capabilities and leadership in this market make them the ideal provider to help Highview Power scale our technology in the United States.”

NEW YORK CITY and LONDON - July 16, 2019 - Highview Power, a global leader in long-duration energy storage solutions, has contracted Tenaska Power Services Co., the leading provider of energy management services to generation and demand-side customers in the U.S., to identify, model, optimize and provide energy management services for up to four giga-scale cryogenic energy storage plants in the United States over two years. The initial project is expected to be developed in the ERCOT market.



More Headlines Articles

Javier Cavada, president and CEO of Highview Power, said: "Highview is proud to work with Tenaska Power Services to develop our first projects located in the United States. They are well-respected and have an impressive track record of managing large energy assets. Tenaska's capabilities and leadership in this market make them the ideal provider to help Highview Power scale our technology in the United States."Grid operators are turning to long-duration energy storage to help increase reliability, improve power generation economics and balance the grid. At giga-scale, Highview Power's long-duration energy storage systems paired with renewables are equivalent in performance to thermal and nuclear baseload power. The CRYOBattery™ uses Highview Power's proprietary cryogenic storage technology and is currently the only long-duration energy storage solution that is locatable and offers multiple gigawatt-hours of storage, representing weeks' worth of storage, rather than hours or days.About Highview PowerHighview Power is a designer and developer of the CRYOBattery™, a proprietary cryogenic energy storage system that delivers reliable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage to enable a 100 percent renewable energy future. Its proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and can deliver anywhere from 25 MW/100 MWh to more than 200 MW/1.2 GWh of energy and has a lifespan of 30 to 40 years. Developed using proven components from mature industries, it delivers pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints and can be configured to convert waste heat and cold to power. For more information, please visit: http://www.highviewpower.com.