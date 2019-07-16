Hubject and IoTecha Partner to Jumpstart Smart EV Charging Systems Including Plug&Charge

Hubject, a globally recognized leader in simplifying electric vehicle charging with eRoaming and innovative infrastructure technology and processes, today announced its partnership with IoTecha, a company specializing in providing software and hardware solutions to support EV charging infrastructure. Together, the two companies will simplify the implementation and deployment of Plug&Charge and Smart Charging systems using ISO 15118 for electric vehicles globally.



"We are extremely excited to work with IoTecha to bring Plug&Charge using the ISO 15118 standard to a wider user base," said Barton Sidles, Senior Director Business and Corporate Development. "Our highest priority is supporting EV adoption. Through the advancement of EV charging technology, together we can help move the eMobility sector forward by providing intelligent and secure solutions."IoTecha will utilize Hubject's systems to issue and sign digital certificates to be installed in IoTecha Combined Charging System on Module (CCSoM™) products. Once implemented, EV charging stations using IoTecha CCSoM™ will offer the highest level of secure communication to enable Plug&Charge and smart charging.With Hubject's technology and services, chargers using IoTecha's CCSoM™ and Intelligent Power Platform (IoT.ON™) are the perfect solution for companies and utilities who want to offer charging options and infrastructure with smart charging capabilities. Enhancing the customer experience and introducing advanced energy management techniques will make EV charging more convenient and efficient, promoting EV adoption.With smart charging technology enabled by ISO 15118, utilities can work with city planners, major fleet operators, property owners and local governments to predict and manage the amount of energy entering electric vehicles when charging. This energy management will help alleviate the strain on the grid caused by the upcoming influx of electric vehicles, reducing the need to create additional expensive infrastructure projects to meet peak demand. Essentially this technology helps to evaluate how the grid stays balanced by incorporating and regulating a number of dynamic variables. These variables can include the needs of EV drivers based on what they are willing to pay, duration at charging station, the amount of charge needed and status of the grid (peak demand, etc.) Additionally, the secure communication components of the ISO 15118 standard protect against an attack on the grid by providing the highest level of secure communication during a charging session."Hubject's goals align very closely with ours, which makes this technology partnership a natural and logical fit," stated Oleg Logvinov, CEO & President at IoTecha. "The evolution of the grid via smart charging technology is something we are heavily invested in and Hubject's PKI product and services for ISO 15118 are an essential piece of the puzzle, enabling us to provide our customers with turnkey solutions."ABOUT HUBJECTHubject simplifies electric vehicle charging. Through its eRoaming platform, called "intercharge", the eMobility specialist connects charge port operators and eMobility service providers, thus providing standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of network. With over 100,000 connected charging stations and more than 300 B2B partners across 26 countries, intercharge is the world's largest cross-provider of charging networks for electric vehicles. Hubject is also a trusted consulting partner to automakers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO 15118. Thus, Hubject enables eMobility to make a breakthrough worldwide.Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, Daimler, EnBW, innogy, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's headquarters is located in Berlin, with business units in Los Angeles and Shanghai.For more information on Hubject and its services, please visit http://www.hubject.comHubject - HEADING FOR THE FUTUREABOUT IOTECHAIoTecha is accelerating the Electric Vehicle revolution by providing an integrated Platform called IoT.ON™ - consisting of software, hardware and Cloud components - for the Smart Charging infrastructure and enabling the integration of tens of millions of Electric Vehicles with the Power Grid. Our customers are prominent global manufacturers of both Electric Vehicles and EV charging stations. Our products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (and custom modules), and our Cloud-based services. http://www.iotecha.com